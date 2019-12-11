A FOREIGN POLICY THAT SEEKS TO MAKE TAMILS A PARTY - TO THE INDO PACIFIC GEO POLITICS: TGTE

Foreign policy was the theme of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) three-day Parliamentary Session in Switzerland.

ZURICH , SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Parliament session of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has concluded with a resolve to draw up a foreign policy to secure the interests of Tamils by getting them as a party in the Indo-Pacific geopolitics with Sri Lanka at the center.Foreign policy was the theme of the three-day direct session in Switzerland and political analyst Mu. Thirunavukkarasu and the Prime Minister V. Rudrakumaran had elucidated the key viewpoints on the subject. The Members of Parliament had also placed on record their notions.The imperative need of working on a strategy of nurturing international relations and reaping the benefits at the opportune time is well felt. Accordingly, the Ministry of Political Affairs has suggested that it is not only high time an internationalrelations policy for the Tamil nation is worked out, but an international relations policy for the Tamil nation to secure its interests.The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam intends to draw up a draft in this regard by incorporating the ideas of the people at large including academicians and resource persons from the Homeland, Tamilnadu and the diaspora. A public announcement to this effect will soon be made.In the three-day sitting spanning Swiss and London, there were meaningful exchanges on various subjects including the performance report of the Ministries of the TGTE, side events, amendments to the Constitution and the Tamil Eelam national card.The next direct TGTE Parliamentary sitting will be held in the USA.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: r.thave@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web:ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org BACKGROUNDTamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.



