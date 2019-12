Riu Palace Riviera Maya re-opens following $40 million refurbishment and modernization project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is pleased to announce that top-rated luxury resort Riu Palace Riviera Maya has re-opened its doors to reveal a sleek new modern style following a $40-million enhancement program.



Located on the sparkling shores of Riviera Maya and within easy reach of lively Playa del Carmen, this top-rated resort now features 460 fully-modernized guestrooms with tropical décor and blue ceramic tile accents, as well as convenient amenities including 24-hour room service. The pool complex has been extended to include four sprawling pools (including a dedicated kids pool) and a swim-up bar where guests can enjoy poolside wait service, along with the RiuLand kids club that now offers water slides. The hotel now also benefits from a new RIUFit area. In addition, guests can enjoy Stay at 1, Play at 5! exchange privileges with neighbouring RIU resorts, including access to the weekly themed parties at Riu Tequila .

Vacationers can now choose from a total of seven different dining options with unlimited reservation-free dining included in their stay, with the addition of new Italian restaurant Il Portico. All existing restaurants were also updated to offer a more modern style and refurbished facilities. For a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon treat, vacationers can head to the newly-opened Capuchino café and ice cream parlour. Sunwing is the exclusive vacation provider of RIU Hotels and Resorts . When customers book their vacation package with the Signature Collection by Sunwing they’ll enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia perks including welcome cocktails, unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and more. Plus, Sunwing offers vacation packages to Riviera Maya from 21 gateways, making it easier than ever for Canadians to Vacation Better at Riu Palace Riviera Maya.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd669248-e88a-4b7b-9c3c-a388efc72348

Riu Palace Riviera Maya Riu Palace Riviera Maya re-opens following $40 million refurbishment and modernization project

