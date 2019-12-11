Victory Marine Holdings Denounces the Malpractice of Malicious Stock Promotion and Updates Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Victory Marine Holdings (OTCPK: VMHG) announced today It has come to our attention that a Bullhorn Stock Promotion sign is up in our OTC Markets profile.

As the CEO of Victory Marine Holdings, I dispel unfounded rumors, and misinformation or false statements which result in unusual market activity for “VMHG”. Misleading and manipulative promotion should be clearly denounced. These mass emails were clearly designed with malicious intent to harm and destroy the reputation and integrity of Victory Marine Holdings, as well as the peace of mind of all serious investors in our company.

Orlando Hernandez C.E.O. said, “I would ask the investment community to bring any suspicious emails they receive from Victory Marine Holdings to my attention, so I can denounce where these emails are coming from and to help us continue our path to success”.

Victory Marine Holdings has had another successful year in business, sales have been great, new brokers have been added, a new national boat brand is in the works and a licensing agreement is being worked on with CareFree Boat Club for Central and South America.

We are committed to our detailed business plan and it is no mystery that we are trying to raise capital through a healthy and conscious venue to bring added value to our shareholders without diluting the company and its shareholders and we are doing so through a Regulation A offering.

About the Company

Victory Marine Holdings, Corp. Is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We focus on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation and accessories.

Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (I) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.



