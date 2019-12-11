Analysis of the Frozen Whole Chickens Market in the EU, 2007-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU - Frozen Whole Chickens - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in the EU, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in the EU

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

The revenue of the frozen whole chicken market in the European Union amounted to $707M in 2018, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

Overall, frozen whole chicken consumption continues to indicate a perceptible reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 19% year-to-year. In that year, the frozen whole chicken market attained its peak level of $1.2B. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of the frozen whole chicken market remained at a lower figure.



Consumption By Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of frozen whole chicken consumption in 2018 were Germany (117K tonnes), France (80K tonnes) and Italy (77K tonnes), together comprising 58% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 32%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the consumption figures.



In value terms, Germany ($328M) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($135M). It was followed by Romania.



The countries with the highest levels of frozen whole chicken per capita consumption in 2018 were Bulgaria (1,897 kg per 1000 persons), Germany (1,428 kg per 1000 persons) and Romania (1,398 kg per 1000 persons).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the per capita consumption figures.



Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU



Depressed by shrinking demand for frozen whole chicken in the European Union, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -2.0% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 413K tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production in the EU



In 2018, production of frozen whole chickens in the European Union amounted to 648K tonnes, falling by -11% against the previous year. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken production continues to indicate a pronounced setback. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 9% against the previous year. In that year, frozen whole chicken production attained its peak volume of 1M tonnes. From 2009 to 2018, frozen whole chicken production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, frozen whole chicken production amounted to $892M in 2018 estimated in export prices. Overall, frozen whole chicken production continues to indicate a measured decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when production volume increased by 32% year-to-year. In that year, frozen whole chicken production attained its peak level of $1.5B. From 2009 to 2018, frozen whole chicken production growth remained at a lower figure.



Production By Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of frozen whole chicken production in 2018 were France (166K tonnes), Germany (113K tonnes) and Poland (97K tonnes), with a combined 58% share of total production. Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 26%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Italy, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the production figures.



Exports in the EU



In 2018, the amount of frozen whole chickens exported in the European Union amounted to 286K tonnes, lowering by -14.6% against the previous year. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken exports continue to indicate a mild reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 16% against the previous year. The volume of exports peaked at 461K tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, frozen whole chicken exports stood at $441M in 2018. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken exports continue to indicate a slight decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 41% year-to-year. The level of exports peaked at $883M in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Exports by Country



In 2018, France (95K tonnes), distantly followed by Poland (53K tonnes), the Netherlands (36K tonnes), Belgium (30K tonnes) and Spain (25K tonnes) represented the main exporters of frozen whole chickens, together comprising 84% of total exports. Germany (7.5K tonnes), Denmark (6.1K tonnes) and Ireland (5.2K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, France ($172M) remains the largest frozen whole chicken supplier in the European Union, comprising 39% of total frozen whole chicken exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Poland ($70M), with a 16% share of total exports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 14% share.



In France, frozen whole chicken exports shrank by an average annual rate of -2.7% over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Poland (+17.3% per year) and the Netherlands (-1.0% per year).



Export Prices by Country



The frozen whole chicken export price in the European Union stood at $1,540 per tonne in 2018, surging by 11% against the previous year. In general, the frozen whole chicken export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of 22% year-to-year. The level of export price peaked at $1,914 per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, export prices remained at a lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was France ($1,804 per tonne), while Spain ($1,013 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France, while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.



Imports in the EU



In 2018, approx. 112K tonnes of frozen whole chickens were imported in the European Union; rising by 6.5% against the previous year. In general, frozen whole chicken imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 8.5% y-o-y. The volume of imports peaked at 126K tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, imports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, frozen whole chicken imports amounted to $185M in 2018. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 18% y-o-y. In that year, frozen whole chicken imports reached their peak of $258M. From 2012 to 2018, the growth of frozen whole chicken imports failed to regain its momentum.



Imports by Country



The Netherlands (18K tonnes), Spain (17K tonnes), Germany (12K tonnes), the UK (11K tonnes), France (8.7K tonnes), Bulgaria (6.6K tonnes), Denmark (5.7K tonnes) and Sweden (5.6K tonnes) represented roughly 76% of total imports of frozen whole chickens in 2018. Belgium (3.7K tonnes), Slovenia (3K tonnes), Romania (3K tonnes) and Italy (2.3K tonnes) held a minor share of total imports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, Spain ($27M), the Netherlands ($27M) and Germany ($23M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2018, with a combined 42% share of total imports. These countries were followed by the UK, France, Sweden, Bulgaria, Denmark, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia and Italy, which together accounted for a further 44%.



In terms of the main importing countries, Sweden recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, over the last eleven-year period, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The frozen whole chicken import price in the European Union stood at $1,652 per tonne in 2018, going up by 2.4% against the previous year. In general, the frozen whole chicken import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of 15% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the import prices for frozen whole chickens attained their maximum at $2,099 per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Sweden ($2,551 per tonne), while Denmark ($1,236 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Bulgaria, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the frozen whole chicken market in the EU. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.

