AIIR Consulting Launches Executive Assessment Service, Injects Science and Experience into Leader Selection and Development

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, P.A., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting announced today the formal launch of its Executive Assessment service line, making the same bespoke assessment services AIIR provides top-performing companies around the globe available to a broader client base.

Only 30% percent of companies are actively developing executives for the upper ranks. And with Boomers leaving the workforce at a rate of 10,000 per day and C-suite churn at an all-time high, many organizations are left scrambling to identify and develop their next generation of leaders.

AIIR Executive Assessment combines decades of consulting experience and expertise with AIIR’s methodology to create data-rich candidate profiles and identify leaders with the qualities and qualifications to succeed.

“Organizations with great leaders win, pure and simple,” said talent assessment and selection expert, Dr. Derek Lusk, who recently joined the AIIR team. “Yet, most organizations struggle to put the right people in charge. Leadership selection is usually ad-hoc and wrought with politics. As such, it’s no surprise that 70% of leaders fail in their first 18 months on the job."

“AIIR Executive Assessment injects science and experience into the process, exponentially increasing success,” he continued.

Beginning with a deep understanding of your organization, AIIR Executive Assessment creates a detailed model that pinpoints business goals and objectives, skills and experience requirements, and leadership competencies.

AIIR’s proprietary algorithm synthesizes data from sources including professional background, psychometric assessments, competency-based interviews, 360-degree feedback and business unit metrics to build comprehensive candidate profiles and make evidence-based recommendations that drive results and serve as a springboard for the development all leaders require to succeed.

“AIIR has built a world-renowned leadership and coaching consultancy that offers clients a high-touch development experience,” said AIIR CEO Jonathan Kirschner, Psy.D. “By strategically integrating executive assessment with leadership development, we expand our core capabilities and provide incredible value to our clients seeking help with succession planning, high-potential leader identification, and other leadership advisory services.”

To learn more about AIIR Executive Assessment, visit www.aiirconsulting.com/executive-assessment.

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is a global business psychology consulting firm dedicated to building amazing leaders through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner pioneered The AIIR® Method, a four-phased process for creating sustained behavioral change through Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit www.aiirconsulting.com.

