Safe Cities Industry Study 2019: World Markets, Technologies, and Players (2017-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safe City Market and Technologies - 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 4 orthogonal money trails: revenue sources, regional, national and technology markets.



Major shifts in technologies are fueling the digital transformations of urban security, changing our businesses and lives. New advancements in Artificial Intelligence, 5-G connectivity, Face Recognition, Video Analytics, Big Data, Emergency Traffic Management, PSIM, PSAP, NG911 and GIS Based Emergency Notification offer great opportunities to those who best understand how to capitalize on change.



Crime, traffic control, terror and natural disasters have long been recognized as major challenges to sustainable cities and have a significant impact on quality of life and economic development. To handle these huge responsibilities, law enforcement, public safety and municipal bodies consider a more comprehensive approach that includes new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances, providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.



Questions answered in this report include:

What will the Safe City market size be in 2019-2024?

What are the main Safe City technology trends?

Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?

What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Safe City vendors?

What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?

Key Topics Covered



Safe City Market and Technologies - 2020-2024 - Volume 1



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Major Findings

1.2 Major Conclusions

1.3 Global Safe City Market - 2017-2024



2 Introduction

2.1 Urbanization Trends

2.2 Public Safety in Cities

2.2.1 Crime and Violence

2.2.2 Terrorism

2.2.3 Public Safety in Major Cities

2.2.4 Common Safety Issues in City

2.3 The Safe City Concept

2.3.1 Addressing Safety & Security Challenges

2.3.2 Economic Benefits

2.3.3 Planning & Implementation

2.3.4 Safe City vs. Smart City



INDUSTRY & MARKET ANALYSIS



3 Market Drivers



4 Market Inhibitors



5 Safe Cities: Business Opportunities & Challenges



6 Sample of Recent Safe City Projects



7 Safe Cities Industry: SWOT Analysis

7.1 Strengths

7.2 Weaknesses

7.3 Opportunities

7.4 Threats



8 Safe Cities Market: Barriers to Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power & Barriers to Substitution

8.1 Safe City Market Tiers

8.2 Safe City Defense Primes & Mega Corporations

8.3 Entry Strategies toward the Safe City Arena

8.4 Safe City Project Price Elasticity

8.5 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)



THE MARKET



9 Global Safe City Market - 2017-2024

9.1 Global Safe City Market by Region

9.1.1 Global Market - 2017-2024

9.1.2 Market Dynamics - 2017-2024

9.1.3 Market Breakdown - 2017-2024

9.2 Global Safe City Market by Technology & Service Market

9.2.1 Global Market - 2017-2024

9.2.2 Global Market Breakdown - 2017-2024

9.3 Global Safe City Market by Revenue Source

9.3.1 Global Market - 2017-2024

9.3.2 Market Breakdown - 2017-2024



10 North America Safe City Market - 2017-2024



11 Latin America Safe City Market - 2017-2024



12 Europe Safe City Market - 2017-2024



13 Middle East and Africa Safe City Market - 2017-2024



14 Asia-Pacific Safe City Market - 2017-2024



TECHNOLOGY & SERVICE MARKETS



15 Safe City Command & Control Systems Market

15.1 Global Command & Control Systems Market - 2017-2024

15.2 Market Dynamics - 2017-2024

15.3 Market Breakdown - 2017-2024



16 Safe City Systems Cybersecurity Market



17 Safe City Emergency Traffic Management Market



18 Safe City Location Based Emergency Notification Market



19 Safe City Managed Security Services Market



20 Safe City Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) Mark



21 Safe City Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Mark



22 Safe City Public Event Security Market



23 Safe City Public Safety Communications Market



24 Safe City Tracking Technologies Market



25 Safe City Video Analytics Market



26 Safe City Video Surveillance & Storage Market



27 Other Safe City Technologies and Services Market



