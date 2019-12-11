Vishay Intertechnology Common-Drain Dual N-Channel 60 V MOSFET Increases Power Density and Efficiency

For Bidirectional Switching in 24 V Systems, Device Features Best in Class RS‑S(ON) Down to 10 mΩ Typical and Industry-Low RS-S(ON) per Area

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new common-drain dual n-channel 60 V MOSFET in the compact, thermally enhanced PowerPAK® 1212-8SCD package. Designed to increase power density and efficiency in battery management systems, plug-in and wireless chargers, DC/DC converters, and power supplies, the Vishay Siliconix SiSF20DN offers the industry’s lowest R S-S(ON) in a 60 V common-drain device.



The dual MOSFET released today provides R S-S(ON) down to 10 mΩ typical at 10 V, the lowest among 60 V devices in the 3 mm by 3 mm footprint. This value also represents a 42.5 % improvement over the next best solution in this footprint size and is 89 % lower than Vishay’s previous-generation devices. The result is reduced voltage drops across the power path and minimized power losses for increased efficiency. For higher power density, the SiSF20DN’s R S1S2(ON) times area is 46.6 % lower than the next best alternative MOSFET, even when including larger 6 mm by 5 mm solutions.

To save PCB space, reduce component counts, and simplify designs, the device uses an optimized package construction with two monolithically integrated TrenchFET® Gen IV n‑channel MOSFETs in a common drain configuration. The SiSF20DN’s source contacts are placed side by side, with enlarged connections increasing the contact area with the PCB and reducing resistivity further compared to conventional dual package types. This design makes the MOSFET ideal for bidirectional switching in 24 V systems and industrial applications, including factory automation, power tools, drones, motor drives, white goods, robotics, security/surveillance, and smoke alarms.

The SiSF20DN is 100 % Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the new MOSFET are available now, with lead times of 30 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

PowerPAK and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

