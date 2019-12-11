Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Finalizes Development for Hollywood Hemp CBD Cocktail Infusion Product Line

Company to release water dispersible, custom flavored “CBD Cocktail Companions”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company or “Green Cures”) a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces development of its new CBD Cocktail Infusion line of products that will be marketed and sold in tandem with Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka (“Hollywood Green”).



Last week, Green Cures announced the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (“TTB”) granted its Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) for Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka. Samples of the premium botanical vodka are currently being evaluated by a number of national distributors that were eagerly awaiting final label approval. The company is in advanced discussions with a particular national spirits distributor that covers over 35 states.

The company is excited to announce the development and upcoming launch of Full-Spectrum CBD Cocktail Companions which have been developed to be infused with alcoholic beverages. This new line of CBD products is unique to any on the market today. Most CBD based products are presented as an oil which does not mix well in water or beverages. Additionally, the flavor is typically overwhelming as full-spectrum CBD concentrate has a strong, earthly profile. Green Cures’ custom flavored CBD Cocktail Companies are emulsified which renders the oil water dispersible which infuses perfectly into any beverage.

Green Cures has developed the new CBD Cocktail Companies under the Hollywood Hemp brand and include flavors: Cosmopolitan, Lemon Ginger, Cherry Lime Rickey and Orange Kush. Each tincture will include 300mgs of full-spectrum CBD in doses of 5mg per serving. The company plans to market nationally to beverage distributors and online.

President Joe Tragesser stated, “We’re thrilled to bring our CBD Cocktail Companions to a market eagerly looking to infuse CBD with alcoholic beverages. There are no other CBD products on the market today that are custom flavored and water dispersible into any alcohol or non-alcoholic beverages. We intend to market our first four CBD Cocktail Companions alongside Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka which will be available with all our distributors.”

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/ .

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

Source: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.



