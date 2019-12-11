Leading Cannabis Retailer MedMen Implements Onfleet’s Logistics Software to Manage Multi-State Delivery Operations

Software helps ensure regulatory compliance and manage the details, from driver scheduling through to electronic signatures at delivery

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the MJBizCon 2019 conference, Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software, announced that MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., has selected Onfleet software to manage logistics for its multi-state delivery operation.



MedMen currently delivers to customers in California and Nevada, with more states expected to come online in the next few months. MedMen’s delivery management needs include driver scheduling, routing, tracking, analytics, and customer communications with accurate ETAs and status updates.

“Onfleet provides a mix of features that service our dispatchers, drivers, and delivery customers, while maintaining compliance,” said Mike Lane, Chief Digital Officer of MedMen. “Onfleet is flexible enough to enable the delivery manifest for compliance, and full-featured enough to offer SMS communication and digital signatures that help distinguish our customer experience.”

“Cannabis delivery is complex, and software is a must, not only to stay organized and provide a delightful customer experience, but for recordkeeping and compliance,” said Khaled Naim, Co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. “We’re proud to have partnered with MedMen to help ensure the success of its new delivery offering.”



To learn more about Onfleet, visit https://onfleet.com/ or drop by Booth #C8411 at this week’s MJBizCon 2019 conference, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center Dec. 11-13, 2019. At the show, Onfleet released a new white paper titled, “Perfect Cannabis Delivery” – download at onfleet.com/perfect-cannabis-delivery .

About MedMen

Founded in 2010, MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. A robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, coupled with a team of cannabis-educated associates cement the Company’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program.



MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.MedMen.com .



About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, cannabis, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, The Gap, Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, Capsule, Lugg and United Supermarkets. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to projections regarding the states in which MedMen expects to operate delivery services. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, will”, “projects”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Faulkner for Onfleet

michelle@big-swing.com

(617) 510-6998

Christian Langbein

Vice President, Communications, MedMen Enterprises, Inc.

Communications@MedMen.com

(424) 320-2367

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1be41d2-04e0-492e-9a3a-20165639e4ea

Onfleet's last-mile delivery management software helps MedMen manage multi-state delivery MedMen currently delivers to customers in California and Nevada, with more states expected to come online in the next few months. Onfleet's software helps automate driver scheduling, routing, tracking, analytics, and customer communications with accurate ETAs and status updates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.