NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Cowen, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Cowen, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Cowen Research and Marijuana Business Daily Announce New Partnership to Extend Distribution of Cowen’s Award-Winning, Cannabis Industry Thought-Leadership" issued Dec. 11 at 10:45 AM ET, over GlobeNewswire.



