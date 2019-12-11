Educator Dr. Myra L. Weiger to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

IRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A teacher must have imagination and creativity.

An expert in English and speech therapy, Dr. Myra B. Weiger spent 55 years as an educator.

“I cared very much about people and seeing them succeed,” says Dr. Weiger. “I loved teaching, I loved those kids. I've never forgotten them. I thought of them as my children, every one, wherever they came from.

Dr. Weiger began her professional career as an English teacher with the Irvington Board of Education in 1956, later joining Gary Public Schools as a speech therapist from 1956 to 1957 and teacher of the deaf from 1957 to 1959. Dr. Weiger served Kean University from 1964 for 49 years as a professor and Chair of the Dept. of Elementary, Middle, and Secondary Education and Educational Administration

“We need really humane people working who care, because it takes finding the right way to teach,” says Dr. Weiger. “You have to reach them in order to teach them, and each student can be reached in different ways. I didn't see my students as kids who were disabled. If you can get them laughing and show them you care, they can succeed.

Dr. Weiger says is very concerned about the current generation and sees real flaws in the new approach to educating students with special needs.

“The old classes used to have a mixture of everybody. We didn't segregate them so much. I never I felt I was responsible for improving the lives of the bright kids because they were working at it. They didn't even need me.”

“Everyone learned the material in their own way and contributed in their own way by working in groups. They would produce something among themselves, and the whole project would be beautiful, and they were friends with one another, whatever their ability level. They learned how to work together. Do we have that today? I'm hopeful that we can include the new things with some of the old things. To combine the best of both worlds would be wonderful.”

