FinancesOnline Awards Qore Technologies as a Rising Star with Premium UX in Digital Process Automation Category

FinancesOnline, a leading B2B software review platform, has awarded Qore Technologies with 2 relevant recognitions in the Enterprise Business Solutions Segment.

The solution can be successfully used by enterprises in any vertical to decrease operational costs, boost user engagement, increase customer retention and grow revenue through rapid time-to-market.” — David Nichols - CEO, Qore Technologies s.r.o.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (5min read)FinancesOnline, a leading business software review platform for the global B2B technology market, has recently awarded Qore Technologies with not one - but two relevant recognitions in the Enterprise Business Segment. Qore Technologies' product, Qorus Integration Engine, was chosen as the winner of 2019 Expert’s Choice Awards, in two major enterprise business solutions categories: product quality and user experience (UX).FinancesOnline lauded the Qore Technologies platform for helping enterprises perform successful digital transformation projects through fault-tolerant automation of their IT process and real IT/OT/IoT integration for raising business efficiency and significantly reducing operational costs at the same time. Furthermore, Qorus Integration Enginewas also touted as an “ideal” process automation platform due to its unique fault-tolerant automation features and elegant building-block design for facilitating easy process orchestration, which can be performed even by non-expert users."For us in Qore Technologies, these accolades only reflect the success of Qorus as a digital process automation solution, proving that the software design and ease of use have impressed not only our enterprise customers but market experts equally." - said Mr. David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies.The rankings didn’t stop there, as Qore Technologies catapulted right into the distinguished list of leading enterprise software solutions, joining other long-time, big-named players in the market. With a high user rating, we’ve also earned a high position in the “Top Business Process Management Solutions” list.This additional recognition shows that Qore Technologies continues to be a gold standard in the world of process automation and IT/OT/IoT integration due to our solution’s well-thought-out functionality that helps enterprises to take control and easily manage their IT processes.According to Finances Online, “The best part of Qorus is that users can setup their own, fully automated, processes, throughout an organization, even if they don’t have an extensive technical knowledge, thus effectively eliminating the barriers to smooth IT integration and efficient process orchestration.”“This is why many international enterprises from various industry segments find this solution so attractive to help them perform digital transformation and achieve a critical competitive edge.” wrote FinancesOnline. “The solution can be successfully used by enterprises in any vertical to decrease operational costs, boost user engagement, increase customer retention and grow revenue through rapid time to market of new product and service offerings.” added Mr. David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies.We cordially invite you to check out our award-winning features, praised by FinancesOnline and experience our iPaaS solution first-hand through our Cloud partner’s Qorus Integration EngineFREE TRIAL:1. Microsoft Azure We hope you will support us by visiting our review page at FinancesOnline.com, after your trial has ended, and posting your review.If you are curious to learn more about Qorus Integration Engineand see first-hand how our process automation features and building-blocks design bring value to the enterprise business, feel free to book a FREE DEMO or contact us directly , we'd love to hear from you!Thank you for your support and here's to another amazing year, we can't wait to show you what's in store for 2020!ABOUT FINANCESONLINE AWARDS:"RISING STAR 2019"Finances Online give this award to new iPaaS and SaaS products / solution providers that have recently entered the market but are already becoming increasingly popular in their respective segments of the market and are currently getting very good traction with the customers, being perceived as a solution that's very efficient and excelling at solving the myriad of problems that users are faced with worldwide."PREMIUM USABILITY 2019"This award is granted to products that offer outstanding usability with especially high user experience ratings. Finances Online tech teams and UX experts evaluate how easy and intuitive it is to start using the product, the quality of its UI design and its features.This is the most tangible proof of the quality of the product and the efforts placed in delivering a truly useful and user-friendly product.ABOUT FINANCES ONLINE:FinancesOnline is the fastest growing independent software review platform with the mission to help business owners find the best software to fit their needs, and to provide vendors with an effective way to find potential clients. Each FinancesOnline.com review is prepared by a team of experts who do their best to create a comprehensive and unbiased overview of the software discussed. In addition to every FinancesOnline review, the journalists publish extensive guides, market analysis and software comparisons to give the readers an insight into the SaaS and iPaaS market.Website: www.financesonline.com ABOUT QORUS INTEGRATION ENGINEQorus Integration Engineeasily adapts to the evolving needs of organizations and their customers, resulting in increased efficiency, productivity and cost savings. Designed from the ground up for fault-tolerant business process orchestration in IoT, solution features a powerful building block architecture with zero-touch production for easy customization and deployment, accelerating the growth of fast-paced organizations in an agile, affordable and scalable manner.Learn more: https://qoretechnologies.com/products/

