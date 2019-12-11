Command Alkon’s Construction Technology Solution Suite Wins Green Supply Chain Award

Heavy Material Dispatch Optimization Alone Reduces Carbon Emission by 2M Pounds Annually

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has won the 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award. Command Alkon was selected for a variety of solutions that the company provides that help businesses meet their sustainability goals. An algorithmic-based solution for ready mix concrete dispatch, COMMANDoptimize, has proven to help the average producer reduce over 2M pounds of carbon emissions annually.



“Command Alkon’s solutions help enable green supply chains by reducing non-productive time that in turn reduces the total amount of time needed to deliver materials and ensures the greatest productivity from each truck and driver every day,” said Dave Donaldson, Vice President of Optimization at Command Alkon. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award for helping our customers reduce carbon emissions and enable meaningful sustainability practices.”

“Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish.”

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. This year's 12th-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

Command Alkon’s TrackIt solution offers GPS Truck Tracking & Telematics and Fleet & Workforce Management built specifically for the heavy construction material transportation industry. With TrackIt, companies have full visibility into their fleet, allowing them to maximize efficiency and safety while saving money on labor, fuel, and fleet maintenance. Truck fleets average about a 25% increase in fuel economy with TrackIt.

COMMANDassurance reduces energy costs by regulating fresh concrete temperatures by knowing the exact adjustment required to achieve the desired placement temperature. It reduces fuel usage through the reduction in truck mixing time and reduces cement usage per yard through tighter water control, therefore reducing the standard deviation of compressive strength.

COMMANDoptimize helps dispatchers evaluate all the information they need about orders, trucks, plants, and other variables to make unbiased recommendations on how to best utilize resources. COMMANDoptimize can juggle millions of facts and recommend a decision that will save time and dollars.

Command Alkon is working to increase collaboration and the decision-making process across the construction industry by bringing different roles together through CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work. CONNEX collects data from the many systems deployed throughout the supply chain and provides insights on the materials to other permissioned stakeholders. This contributes to sustainable construction because it delivers a broader view of the carbon efficiency of the value chain from raw materials through final placement at the jobsite.

“We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives,” adds Yuva. “The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .



