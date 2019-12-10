DOE Awards Task Order for Elemental Mercury Long-Term Management and Storage

Cincinnati -- The Office of Environmental Management (EM) is issuing a task order for a lease for storage space as a DOE facility for the long-term management and storage of elemental mercury to address DOE’s responsibility as required by Section 5 of the Mercury Export Ban Act of 2008, as amended by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act. This lease supports storage of up to 6,800 metric tons (7,480 tons) of elemental mercury in existing buildings at the Waste Control Specialists LLC (WCS) site near Andrews, Texas.



