MTBC Announces Release of Telemedicine Solution

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the release of its proprietary new telemedicine solution, called talkPHR™, which is designed to enable virtual patient encounters through MTBC’s talkEHR™.



“We started as beta-testers of talkPHR, but are now ready to fully integrate the product into our practice and into our day-to-day routine,” said Dr. Dwight A. Owens, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer at Peachstate Psychiatric Services, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia. He continued, “The new telemedicine feature has allowed our metropolitan city practice to reach patients in distant rural areas who do not have access to psychiatric services. This new feature will not only increase our practice revenue, but will also help to optimize the care that we provide to our patients. Not to mention, it helps eliminate travel time and improve productivity and efficiency.”

“We are excited to bring to market our newest solution, which will benefit providers and their patients alike” said Jon Bertman, Chief Medical Officer at MTBC. He continued, “According to the Virtual Visits Consumer Choice Survey, 77% of patients are willing to conduct a virtual care encounter. With our new integrated solution, patients will have access to on-demand care.”

The global telemedicine market has estimated revenues of $30.5 billion dollars in 2019, with growth to $35.5 billion dollars in 2020 as reported by Statista Analytics. “Telemedicine is a natural addition to our product lines in support of our initiatives to develop organic growth and cross-sell our proprietary solutions,” said Shruti Patel, General Counsel at MTBC. She continued, “We expect telemedicine usage by our existing customers to support increased growth and expand our customer base.”

To learn more on talkPHR, please visit https://www.mtbc.com/products-services/telemedicine

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com .

