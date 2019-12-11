Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc: Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions:

Sales and Marketing: The company is pleased to announce their plans regarding the development and launch of the Cinderella Index©, the first Opportunity Zone Industry benchmark/index. The index will be subdivided into 5-sub-indices; namely Private Equity, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Timber & Agriculture and Minerals & Mining and will begin to be published via www.cinderellaindex.com from January 2nd, 2020 onwards. “We are very excited to be involved at the outset of what we consider will be an exciting and impactful new financial marketplace,” commented Aidan Doyle, CEO of Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. The company is also further pleased to announce the launch of a series of national seminars, public speaking engagements, and television commercials commencing during December 2019. Finally, despite previous delays, the company is now proceeding with the launch of a $500 Million US Dollar Opportunity Zone Fund via an Equity Private Placement. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be deployed into selected Opportunity Zone projects nationwide.

Strategic Relationships: The company is also pleased to announce on entering into partnership with, and engaging the services of, specialty financial administrator NES Financial to provide its purpose-built Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Services. The purpose of the NES Financial Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Suite is to efficiently and securely handle administration of the CTVZ Fund, at scale, so the Fund manager can focus on raising capital and deploying it to underserved communities across the country. This includes handling the specialized reporting requirements contained within current Opportunity Zone Program legislation with the highest possible degrees of fund security, investor transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Corporate Actions: The company would like to apologize for any confusion that may still be arising due to the continued appearance, online and elsewhere, of the former company name “(China Travel Resort Holdings Inc.)” This has been caused by unforeseen delays in the name change announcement procedure required by FINRA. However, resolution of this matter is expected to take place no later than Dec 31, 2019.

On October 29, 2019, it was unanimously agreed upon and resolved by a majority of shareholders that the company establish business banking relationship with Piermont Bank, the first full-service commercial bank launched in New York in the last decade.

Financial Results: All quarterly reports (10Qs) and annual reports (10Ks) have now been filed up to date and can be found on the SEC website www.sec.gov and OTCmarkets.com website www.otcmarkets.com

An Overview of Opportunity Zones

Opportunity Zones are communities that have been designated by state and federal governments where new investments aimed at improving these areas are incentivized with preferential tax benefits. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 established the Opportunity Zone Program, which provides powerful incentives for investors to reinvest capital gains into opportunity zones — targeted economically distressed areas across the U.S.

About Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.

Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc (OTC PINK CTVZ) is a New-York based financial services company specializing in its own Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund. Further information can be found at www.ctvz.fund

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc's. ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact information:

Aidan Doyle,

President & CEO: Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc

40 Wall Street, 28th Floor

New York, New York 10005

United States of America

Email: ceo@ctvz.fund

Office: (212) 660 2285

Investor Relations Website: www.investors.ctvz.fund

English: +1 (646) 255 7400

Chinese: +1 (213) 444 0750



