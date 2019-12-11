Netsurion Simplifies Cybersecurity Management for MSPs with IT Glue Integration

A single point of truth saves users precious time with one easy-to-use console

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion – a leading provider of advanced threat protection for managed IT service providers – announced today a new integration between its EventTracker SOC-as-a-Service and documentation platform provider, IT Glue . The move provides Netsurion’s Managed Service Provider partners with easy access to streamlined reports designed to demonstrate security and compliance posture to customers.



“Every minute matters in the face of a cyberattack,” noted A.N. Ananth, chief strategy officer of Netsurion. “Which means the less time you need to spend checking multiple data sources, reports, and repositories, the better. And even in day-to-day operations, the IT Glue integration can help MSPs accelerate their cybersecurity maturity with better visibility and repeatable processes to make better and faster decisions.”

In a world where businesses often use multiple point solutions that don’t always work well with one another – and can be difficult to manage – the seamless integration offered by IT Glue gives MSPs one less thing to worry about. What’s more, integration and automation remove manual inefficiencies and the potential for errors or security gaps. “This is something our MSP partners have been asking for,” Ananth added, “and we’re excited to deliver it.”

Netsurion enables MSPs to deploy a more comprehensive managed security service that incudes SIEM (security information and event management), EDR (endpoint detection and response), and is driven by a 24/7 SOC (security operations center). At the same time, IT Glue takes a vendor-agnostic, open-platform approach to developing its solutions, allowing it to offer best-in-class IT efficiency.

"We're thrilled to have this integration in place with Netsurion," says IT Glue's general manager, Nadir Merchant. "As the Industry-standard for IT documentation worldwide, we know that security and threat protection are top of mind for MSPs and leveraging our open platform with integrations like Netsurion helps increase our partners' value to their clients, which is our primary goal."

To learn more about becoming a Netsurion solution partner, visit https://www.netsurion.com/partners/become-a-partner .

About IT Glue

IT Glue is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada that provides a simple and secure IT documentation platform for IT professionals around the globe. The solution allows IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it. IT Glue currently has over 7,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally.

For more information, visit: https://itglue.com/ and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.

www.netsurion.com , Twitter: @Netsurion, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/

