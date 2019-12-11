Elemica Wins 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

11th Consecutive Win of Prestigious Award Helping Customers Achieve Sustainability Goals

Elemica was selected for providing supply chain solutions and services that assist their clients in achieving measurable sustainability goals. Automating business processes for sourcing, procurement, order management, inventory, and logistics streamlines operations, and boosts efficiencies. Electronic purchasing and sourcing, transportation optimization, quality management, and shipment visibility are many of the green solutions that Elemica provides to help clients lower costs while driving sustainability.

“Elemica helps clients improve and achieve their measurable sustainability goals through the automation of manual processes that reduce their usage of paper, which saves trees and other resources,” said David Cahn, Director Global Marketing, Elemica. “Elemica also optimizes transportation processes through carrier collaboration and automated processes that reduce mileage. These savings help companies to ‘green’ their supply chains and we are pleased to be recognized once again for helping clients save valuable resources while creating supply chain value.”

“Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish.”

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. This year's 12th-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

The newest member of the Elemica software portfolio is Elemica Quality. Instead of using a detailed internal quality management system based on Lean and Total Quality Management (TQM) processes within manufacturing, Elemica Quality extends the solution to customers and logistics service providers into an entire supply chain quality solution. By providing automated quality proofs during the inbound, production and delivery cycle, companies can ensure compliance, minimize material waste, and effectively save time and money on quality measures. Online supplier, audit, and statistical analysis data reduce the need for paper-based reports, saving natural resources.

Since 2004, Elemica has delivered approximately 6.3 billion messages, equating to savings of 2,400 cubic meters of landfill space, 24,000,000 liters of water used in paper production, 26,000 trees, and 278,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions.

“We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives,” adds Yuva. “The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

