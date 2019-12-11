HempAmericana Readies Launch of Online Payment Processing System Following Positive CBD Lab Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce that the Company is set to launch its online payment processing engine following positive results from the full-spectrum CBD product formula testing recently completed by EVIO Labs (“EVIO”), a best-in-class product testing and accreditation lab located in Berkeley, CA.

These results, all of which confirm that HempAmericana’s products meet the legal limit for sale in the US and abroad, remove all remaining barriers, allowing the Company to begin processing online payments for CBD purchases through its new ecommerce sales portal.

“We aren’t surprised by these test results from EVIO, and we are excited to begin taking online payments and providing our customers with the most convenient path to accessing our best-in-class CBD-based products,” commented Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. “EVIO is the best in the business. Every step of the way, we have opted to place quality ahead of convenience or expediency. And we will continue to conduct this business by the light of that North Star.”

EVIO Labs has full-service testing facilities that allow testing for up to 17 cannabinoids, 66 pesticides, solvents, metals, microbial impurities, terpenes, water activity, moisture content, foreign material, and more. In addition, EVIO uses ultra-high performance liquid chromatography. The Company recently sent seven (7) full-spectrum CBD product formulas for analysis to EVIO, including samples ranging from 125mg to 2500mg in potency.

All samples were tested and received positive results, and the Company is now in full compliance with US and international regulatory standards for online payment processing of CBD products.

Rosillo continued, “With this simple step, HempAmericana is now past the final barrier to fully monetizing our tremendous potential. We have held ourselves to a higher standard. And we strongly believe that strategy is set to pay off for our shareholders. The CBD market continues to track toward accelerating growth to close out the year and in 2020. We have a strong inventory of premium quality products, and now we have no obstacles in the way of aggressive distribution.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision. Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND



