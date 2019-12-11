Amerigo Reports Senior Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) announces that effective December 6, 2019, Rob Henderson departed the Company and ceased serving as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Aurora Davidson has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Davidson is a long-time executive officer of Amerigo, having joined the Company in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer, and having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Ms. Davidson will continue to act as Chief Financial Officer until her successor is hired.

Dr. Klaus Zeitler will remain Executive Chairman and Christian Cáceres will remain General Manager of Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s operating subsidiary in Chile.

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

• Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman

• Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO (604) 697-6204

(604) 697-6207



