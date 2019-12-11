Tango Tango, a FirstNet Certified™ Application and Service Provider, Partners with Siyata Mobile 

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that Tango Tango, a FirstNet Certified™ Push-to-Talk application and communications service provider, has partnered with Siyata to offer the Uniden® UV350 dedicated in-vehicle device to its first responder customers in the United States.



Tango Tango uses advanced networking, mobile and cloud technologies to leverage LTE and WiFi networks and expand the radio coverage and capabilities of public safety agencies. With the Tango Tango application, smart devices can integrate with any existing radio system, creating seamless interoperability across agencies, regardless of carrier. Tango Tango allows users real-time, two-way communication on any authorized channel, on any device and sends messages to both radios and smartphones.

“We are excited to work with Siyata and are eager to see the lasting positive impact that this partnership will have on our public safety customers and the school systems we serve across the country,” says Tango Tango CEO Phil Kovacs. “Partnering with an industry pioneer like Siyata to better help our First Responders is a great opportunity for Tango Tango, especially as we are expanding in the coming year.”

Public safety agencies and commercial vehicle drivers have been propelling the success of Tango Tango, after seeing increased success in limitless communications. Today, over 200 agencies in the U.S. are using the Tango Tango app, and will now have direct access to the Uniden UV350 through Tango Tango, a company they know and trust.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “Tango Tango and Siyata are aligned when it comes to providing a safer, more seamless way for commercial vehicle drivers and public safety professionals to communicate. Adding this sales channel is extremely exciting for us, as we are partnering with a company that has already seen dramatic success with police forces, first responders and commercial vehicle drivers across the U.S.”

The Uniden ® UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

About the Uniden UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Tango Tango

Tango Tango aims to be the best voice communication service for first responders and businesses nationwide, ensuring the safety and efficiency through the use of innovative technology. Using encrypted push-to-talk voice, GPS location services, emergency alerting, recording, fire tones, and text/multimedia messaging, it enhances team communication in life-threatening situations. Tango Tango integrates existing two-way radio networks to the Internet, extending communications for first responders. Available in all 50 states, Tango Tango manages more than 50,000 calls per day for active departments in 43 states, and is changing the public safety communications industry. To learn more, visit tangotango.net.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



