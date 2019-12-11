TDWI Webinar Explores Hot Data Management Trends for 2020

Webinar helps data professionals prepare for the most important ways to manage modern data and its use cases

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data management tools, techniques, and best practices are changing rapidly and presenting enterprises with an exciting but challenging range of developments. TDWI’s new Webinar—What’s Ahead in Data Management in 2020?—offers participants an inside look at the latest data management trends to help enterprise data professionals sort out what’s hot and learn how to prepare for what’s ahead in their field next year.

Data is rapidly evolving, from larger volumes from new sources to a broadening array of structures, containers, interfaces, and latencies. New data-driven business use cases are gaining attention, especially those for analytics, self-service, and agile operations. Responding to user demands, software vendors and open source communities are introducing new data platforms, tools, and capabilities.

The expert panel on this webinar will help attendees understand what’s ahead in 2020 and beyond for data management. Attendees can then apply the information to prioritize their data management changes and challenges. The ideas presented can provide direction as attendees prepare via hiring, training, budgeting, making a business case, and adopting just the right data platforms and tools.

What’s Ahead in Data Management in 2020? brings together a panel of experts from SAP, Wyn Enterprise by GrapeCity, and DataStax and is moderated by Philip Russom, TDWI’s lead analyst for data management. The panel will discuss the latest, most important trends in data management, including:

Evolving data volumes, structures, sources, interfaces, and latencies

New data platforms, such as Hadoop, clouds, object storage, and databases based on columns, NoSQL, graph, etc.

Cloud for data management, including data warehousing, integration, and analytics

Advancements in catalogs, glossaries, metadata, and other data semantics

Automation for development productivity and production optimization

The rise of machine learning and artificial intelligence, plus how data management must provision the right data for success with predictive analytics

The free webinar will be held Wednesday, December 18 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific)/noon (Eastern). Attendees can register for the live webinar or watch on-demand by clicking here.

The webinar is sponsored by SAP, DataStax, and Wyn Enterprise by GrapeCity.

About TDWI

For more than 20 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers four major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter @TDWI. TDWI is part of the 1105 Media family.

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

Lindsay Walter TDWI 425.277.9126 lwalter@tdwi.org



