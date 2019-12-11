Financial constraint hinders Benguela CISP inauguration

Benguela, ANGOLA, December 11 - The inauguration of the Integrated Public Security Center (CISP) initially scheduled for the end of this year, was postponed for the first quarter of 2020 for financial reasons.,

The fact was confirmed by Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho during his visit to the center facilities in Benguela province.

The minister said there are still some technical aspects to be tuned, conditioned by the lack of money.

Eugénio Laborinho believes that the CISP will bring great strengths in the area of public security. According to him, the initiative will allow to overcome the impasse in the fight against crime and other evils that affect the society.

On the other hand, Eugénio Laborinho clarified that the sector's main focus is to continue to focus on staff training to ensure more quality staff to meet the challenges.

The minister said that the crime situation in Benguela is calm and under control.

