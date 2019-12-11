Angolan president congratulates Finland’s premier

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 11 - Angolan President João Lourenço Tuesday congratulated the Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, Sanna Marin, on her election to the post, Angop has learnt. ,

In his congratulation message, Joao lourenço expresses the desire to work with Sanna Marin during her term, with view to deepen existing friendly and cooperation relation between the two nations.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish her greater success in the performance of her duties as Prime Minister of Finland", reads the letter.

