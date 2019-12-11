GR8 People Adds Native Text Capabilities to Improve Candidate Engagement and Hiring Performance

Recruiters benefit from real-time, one-to-one text communications that build better relationships and accelerate the hiring process.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, announces a new text component to its enterprise recruiting platform. This new capability offers recruiters another advantage to accelerate the hiring process with increased engagement where today’s talent spends most of their time—on mobile devices.

“Our latest addition to the GR8 People talent platform gives recruiters a must-have tool to connect with candidates and prospects through immediate conversations,” notes Vice President of Product Chris Cella. “Texting is fundamental to an effective recruiting process, so we chose to develop it from the ground up as a core system capability. This ensures intuitive usability, comprehensive data integration and effortless management for our customers.”

Texting has rapidly evolved from a quick way to communicate with friends and family to a preferred business and recruiting communication tool, one that is among the easiest and most effective ways to communicate with top talent instantaneously. According to Mobile Marketing Watch, unlike email and voice mail, SMS text messages have a 98% open rate.

With historically low unemployment and continued job growth, connecting with top talent immediately via text messaging has never been more critical to recruiting success. GR8 People’s native text capabilities ensure that recruiters can leverage the speed and ease of text to instantly engage both active and passive candidates on an individual basis, or broadcast messages to entire groups of jobseekers.

Key Text Recruiting Benefits

Increase job seeker engagement.

Recruiters can proactively engage candidates in real-time conversations managed from individual profiles or a texting dashboard. Improve hiring productivity.

The ability to integrate text messaging into hiring workflows means faster communications and, ultimately, applies. Plus, users can track all text conversations, storing transcripts in candidate profiles for future search and review. Deliver personalized messaging.

Leverage templates for quick reuse of common interactions while still delivering the personalized messages that get immediate response.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is 100 percent purpose-built to deliver the unfair advantage companies demand to compete for talent around the world. It is the enterprise platform that brings CRM, recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, hiring and onboarding together; connecting entire talent ecosystems into one-experience of performance, agility and intelligence.

