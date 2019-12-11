Global Clozapine Market Estimated to Reach US$411 mn by 2025 As Rate of Drug Abuse Rises

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a research report, titled, “ Global Clozapine Market Professional Survey Report 2019 .” According to the report the global clozapine market was valued around US$306 mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$411 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2025.Increasing Cases of Schizophrenia to Contribute in Market GrowthGlobal clozapine market is projecting a substantial growth in the healthcare sector owing to its increasing uses in treating psychological ailments. Clozapine is used to treat patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and others. This antipsychotic medication helps restore balance of neurotransmitters by rebalancing dopamine and serotonin to improve thinking, mood, and behaviour. It helps in treating hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, troubled speaking, and other abnormal behaviours. The medication is very effective as it can help to prevent suicide by decreasing hallucinations and other dysfunctions among patients by stimulating clear, positive thinking. The out of this drug is seen via reduced nervousness in patients.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1349547/global-clozapine-market The growing rate of drug abuse such as cannabis and opioids can lead to degeneration of mental faculties, which requires intervention. In such cases, clozapine is used to treat both schizophrenia and drug addiction. In the light of these factors, the analysts project that the market will witness a steady growth rate.Easy Administration to Boost Oral SegmentClozapine is usually administrated orally as the tablet easily dissolves upon consumption. Hence, the oral segment is expected to report drastic growth in the forecast years.North America to Lead Global MarketNorth America is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising cases of schizophrenia in this region due to drug abuse. The presence of pharmaceutical companies will also fuel the market. Asia Pacific will also grow significantly due to rising awareness about psychological disorders and growing investments from government organisations in the healthcare sector.Manufacturers to Focus on Different Variants of Clozapine TabletsTeva Pharmaceuticals has four variants of clozapine tablets including hourglass icon/4359/25, hourglass icon/4404/50, hourglass icon/7772/100, and hourglass icon/4405/200. The company is manufacturing different variants of the drug to reduce side effects by controlling its dosage. This will help healthcare providers to track the intake of clozapine.The major manufacturers covered in this report includes Mylan, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., HLS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical, Mayne Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Sine, Hunan Dongting Pharmaceutical, Dahongying, PIDI, and others.Table of Content1 Industry Overview of Clozapine1.1 Definition of Clozapine1.2 Clozapine Segment by Types1.2.1 Global Clozapine Sales Revenue Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2019-2025)1.2.2 Tablet1.2.3 Oral Suspension1.3 Clozapine Segment by Applications1.4 Global Clozapine Overall Market1.4.1 Global Clozapine Revenue (2014-2025)1.4.2 Global Clozapine Sales (2014-2025)1.4.3 North America Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.4.4 Europe Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.4.5 China Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.4.6 Japan Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.4.7 Southeast Asia Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.4.8 India Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)1.5 Regulatory Information of Major Countries2 Cost Structure Analysis2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers2.2 Cost Structure Analysis of Clozapine2.3 Industry Chain Structure of Clozapine3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Clozapine3.1 Sales and Commercial Production Date3.2 Global Clozapine Manufacturing Plants Distribution3.3 Major Manufacturers Clozapine Product Offered3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers4.1 Clozapine Revenue Analysis4.2 Market Concentration Degree5 Clozapine Regional Market Analysis5.1 Clozapine Sales by Regions5.2 North America Clozapine Market Analysis5.3 Europe Clozapine Market Analysis5.4 China Clozapine Market Analysis5.5 Japan Clozapine Market Analysis5.6 Southeast Asia Clozapine Market Analysis5.7 India Clozapine Market Analysis6 Clozapine Segment Market Analysis (by Type)7 Clozapine Segment Market Analysis (by Application)7.1 Global Clozapine Sales by Application7.2 Global Clozapine Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)8 Clozapine Major Manufacturers Analysis8.1 Mylan8.2 HLS8.3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals8.4 Mayne Pharma Inc.8.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals8.6 Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.8.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.8.8 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical8.9 Qilu Pharmaceutical8.10 Hunan Dongting Pharmaceutical8.11 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Sine8.12 Dahongying8.13 PIDI9 Development Trend of Analysis of Clozapine Market9.1 Global Clozapine Market Trend Analysis9.2 Clozapine Regional Market Trend9.3 Clozapine Market Trend (Product Type)9.4 Clozapine Market Trend (Application)10 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers10.1 Marketing Channel10.2 Clozapine Distributors List10.3 Clozapine Customers11 Market Dynamics11.1 Market Trends11.2 Opportunities and Drivers11.3 Challenges11.4 Influence Factors11.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis12 Conclusion13 Appendix13.1 Methodology/Research Approach13.2 Data Source13.3 Author List13.4 DisclaimerGet Full Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at 3,500 USD : https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/475c585fa7717215342e79041ebd9581,0,1,Global-Clozapine-Market-Professional-Survey-Report Top Trending Reports :Global (United States, European Union and China) Anti-Pollution Skincare Market Research Report 2019-2025Global Pulp and Paper Market Research Report 2019



