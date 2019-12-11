Global Clozapine Market Estimated to Reach US$411 mn by 2025 As Rate of Drug Abuse Rises
Increasing Cases of Schizophrenia to Contribute in Market Growth
Global clozapine market is projecting a substantial growth in the healthcare sector owing to its increasing uses in treating psychological ailments. Clozapine is used to treat patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and others. This antipsychotic medication helps restore balance of neurotransmitters by rebalancing dopamine and serotonin to improve thinking, mood, and behaviour. It helps in treating hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, troubled speaking, and other abnormal behaviours. The medication is very effective as it can help to prevent suicide by decreasing hallucinations and other dysfunctions among patients by stimulating clear, positive thinking. The out of this drug is seen via reduced nervousness in patients.
The growing rate of drug abuse such as cannabis and opioids can lead to degeneration of mental faculties, which requires intervention. In such cases, clozapine is used to treat both schizophrenia and drug addiction. In the light of these factors, the analysts project that the market will witness a steady growth rate.
Easy Administration to Boost Oral Segment
Clozapine is usually administrated orally as the tablet easily dissolves upon consumption. Hence, the oral segment is expected to report drastic growth in the forecast years.
North America to Lead Global Market
North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising cases of schizophrenia in this region due to drug abuse. The presence of pharmaceutical companies will also fuel the market. Asia Pacific will also grow significantly due to rising awareness about psychological disorders and growing investments from government organisations in the healthcare sector.
Manufacturers to Focus on Different Variants of Clozapine Tablets
Teva Pharmaceuticals has four variants of clozapine tablets including hourglass icon/4359/25, hourglass icon/4404/50, hourglass icon/7772/100, and hourglass icon/4405/200. The company is manufacturing different variants of the drug to reduce side effects by controlling its dosage. This will help healthcare providers to track the intake of clozapine.
The major manufacturers covered in this report includes Mylan, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., HLS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical, Mayne Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Sine, Hunan Dongting Pharmaceutical, Dahongying, PIDI, and others.
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview of Clozapine
1.1 Definition of Clozapine
1.2 Clozapine Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Clozapine Sales Revenue Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2019-2025)
1.2.2 Tablet
1.2.3 Oral Suspension
1.3 Clozapine Segment by Applications
1.4 Global Clozapine Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Clozapine Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Clozapine Sales (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Clozapine Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Regulatory Information of Major Countries
2 Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Cost Structure Analysis of Clozapine
2.3 Industry Chain Structure of Clozapine
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Clozapine
3.1 Sales and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global Clozapine Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Clozapine Product Offered
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
4.1 Clozapine Revenue Analysis
4.2 Market Concentration Degree
5 Clozapine Regional Market Analysis
5.1 Clozapine Sales by Regions
5.2 North America Clozapine Market Analysis
5.3 Europe Clozapine Market Analysis
5.4 China Clozapine Market Analysis
5.5 Japan Clozapine Market Analysis
5.6 Southeast Asia Clozapine Market Analysis
5.7 India Clozapine Market Analysis
6 Clozapine Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Clozapine Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
7.1 Global Clozapine Sales by Application
7.2 Global Clozapine Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Clozapine Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Mylan
8.2 HLS
8.3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals
8.4 Mayne Pharma Inc.
8.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals
8.6 Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.
8.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.
8.8 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical
8.9 Qilu Pharmaceutical
8.10 Hunan Dongting Pharmaceutical
8.11 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Sine
8.12 Dahongying
8.13 PIDI
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Clozapine Market
9.1 Global Clozapine Market Trend Analysis
9.2 Clozapine Regional Market Trend
9.3 Clozapine Market Trend (Product Type)
9.4 Clozapine Market Trend (Application)
10 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.2 Clozapine Distributors List
10.3 Clozapine Customers
11 Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Trends
11.2 Opportunities and Drivers
11.3 Challenges
11.4 Influence Factors
11.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12 Conclusion
13 Appendix
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.2 Data Source
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
