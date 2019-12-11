Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs’ Industry Leadership in 5G Monetization, Network Virtualization and the Move to Smart, Autonomous Operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape. According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership span products and professional services in domains vital to communications and media companies as they transform their businesses to deliver digital customer experiences and leverage the new opportunities that will come with 5G.



“Amdocs is committed to providing a seamless customer experience by helping its customers modernize, automate and digitize their businesses, as well as design, build and monetize their hybrid cloud and 5G networks. To enable this at an accelerated pace, we are aggressively expanding our microservices-based, cloud-native capabilities, and innovating around our agile development and delivery practices,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Media, Network & Technology. “We are extremely encouraged by the strong recognition from both the industry’s leading analysts and some of the industry’s biggest operators, such as AT&T and Vodafone Germany who recently selected Amdocs for strategic new projects.”

Amdocs recognized leader in 5G monetization

Global Ovum report 1 of 5G monetization solutions finds that Amdocs’ microservices-based RevenueONE solution offers the complete set of capabilities required and says Amdocs is in a strong position to win 5G monetization upgrades. Only vendors with commercially available, cloud-based solutions already deployed at five or more customers in at least two out of three global regions were considered for this report.

report of 5G monetization solutions finds that Amdocs’ microservices-based solution offers the complete set of capabilities required and says Amdocs is in a strong position to win 5G monetization upgrades. Only vendors with commercially available, cloud-based solutions already deployed at five or more customers in at least two out of three global regions were considered for this report. GlobalData report 2 finds Amdocs RevenueONE aligns with the atomization, distribution, and agility requirements of 5G, embracing state-of-the-art cloud-native microservices and DevOps and CI/CD methodologies.

report finds Amdocs RevenueONE aligns with the atomization, distribution, and agility requirements of 5G, embracing state-of-the-art cloud-native microservices and DevOps and CI/CD methodologies. Amdocs also won Light Reading’s prestigious Leading Lights Most Innovative 5G Strategy Award for its strategy that tackles the unique business and operational challenges that 5G service providers will face.

Amdocs sustains market-share leadership in its core business areas

Analysys Mason report recognizes 3 Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 12 th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 23 percent, more than twice the size of the second-ranked vendor. In the same report, Analysys Mason also recognizes Amdocs as the global market-share leader in monetization platforms product-related services, as well as in monetization platforms professional services.

report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 12 consecutive year with an estimated market share of 23 percent, more than twice the size of the second-ranked vendor. In the same report, Analysys Mason also recognizes Amdocs as the global market-share leader in monetization platforms product-related services, as well as in monetization platforms professional services. In a separate report, Analysys Mason also ranks 4 Amdocs as the global leader in the engagement platforms product-related market, with an estimated market share of 20 percent.

also ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the engagement platforms product-related market, with an estimated market share of 20 percent. Amdocs won the Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition 2019 in the Business Services category, recognized for its ability to provide better sales experiences through automation with its Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) solution.

A leader in network automation and virtualization

Analysys Mason report 5 ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the service design and orchestration product-related and product-related services markets for the second year in a row, with an estimated market share of 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively. According to the report, the overall service design and orchestration market is driven by the commercialization of network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networks (SDN) and by service provider spend on automating fibre roll-out. It goes on to highlight Amdocs’ continued investment in these areas and related deployments at AT&T , Bell Canada , Comcast and Globe Telecom .

report ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the service design and orchestration product-related and product-related services markets for the second year in a row, with an estimated market share of 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively. According to the report, the overall service design and orchestration market is driven by the commercialization of network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networks (SDN) and by service provider spend on automating fibre roll-out. It goes on to highlight Amdocs’ continued investment in these areas and related deployments at , , and . Amdocs also won the 2019 MEF Technology Solution of the Year award in the Service Automation category. Amdocs was recognized for its NFV service orchestration capabilities deployed across the globe, spanning several use cases from SD-WAN on public cloud to Virtual EPC orchestration. This is the third year that Amdocs has won this award.

Amdocs continues to lead advancement to autonomous, smart operations

Ovum report 6 recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in telecom IT applications services with an estimated market share of 16 percent.

report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in telecom IT applications services with an estimated market share of 16 percent. NelsonHall report 7 ranks Amdocs #1 in telecoms and media testing with an estimated market share of 14 percent and highlights Amdocs’ leadership in robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI)-based testing automation.

report ranks Amdocs #1 in telecoms and media testing with an estimated market share of 14 percent and highlights Amdocs’ leadership in robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI)-based testing automation. Global Analysys Mason report 8 ranks 4 Amdocs’ machine-learning and analytics-based revenue assurance and fraud management service as the leading offering in its space, with an estimated market share of 11 percent.

report ranks Amdocs’ machine-learning and analytics-based revenue assurance and fraud management service as the leading offering in its space, with an estimated market share of 11 percent. Amdocs’ revenue assurance and fraud management service also played a key role in the Catalyst project that won TM Forum’s Outstanding Catalyst for Business Impact Award at Digital Transformation World 2019. The project demonstrated how digital service providers can apply AI, machine learning and API-based revenue assurance, credit management and fraud management to effectively protect digital businesses.

1 Ovum On the Radar: Amdocs 5G Monetization Solutions, November 2019

2 GlobalData Intelligence Alert on Amdocs RevenueONE, October 2019

3 Analysys Mason report: Monetization Platforms: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, August 2019

4 Analysys Mason report: Customer Engagement: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, August 2019

5 Analysys Mason report: Service Design and Orchestration Systems: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, September 2019

6 Ovum report: Market Share Spreadsheet: 2018 Network and IT Vendor Services in the Telecoms Vertical, September 2019

7 NelsonHall report: Software Testing services, March 2019

8 Analysys Mason report: Telecoms software and services: worldwide market shares 2018, October 2019

Supporting Resources

Learn more about what makes us different

about what makes us different Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (201) 631-6810

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Tel: +1 (617) 502-4300

E-mail: Amdocs@pancomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.