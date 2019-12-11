Next ACP summit scheduled to happen in Angola

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 11 - The Republic of Angola will host the 10th African, Caribbean and Pacific Group summit, which is to happens in the year 2022.,

This was announced last Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya, at the closing ceremony of the 9th ACP Group Summit.

The Heads of State and Government of ACP that attended the organization’s 9th summit, pointed the Angolan capital, Luanda, as the venue of the next summit, whose date will be defined and announced at the upcoming Council of Ministers session.

On Monday, the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, at the presence of ACP countries’ representatives, manifested the country’s availability to host the organization’s 10th summit.

In the summit that just finished, George Chikoti was elected the new ACP General Secretary. ACP now moves from Group to Organization.

The ACP summit happens every two or three years in members states. The meeting provides the organization, made up of 79 members, with the opportunity to review the main developments in issues of its interest and address concerns.

The first Heads of State and Government summit of the ACP countries was held in Libreville, Gabon, in Nov 6 to 7, 1997, a gathering in which it was decided that the group had to meet regularly. Consequently, the ACP started to meet periodically.

The ACP was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. Among its main objectives it is included the focus on sustainable development of its member states and their gradual integration into the global economy.

Coordination of the organization's activities within the framework of the implementation of the ACP-EU partnership agreements, the consolidation of unity and solidarity between the ACP countries and the establishment and consolidation of peace and stability in a free and democratic society are other purposes of the organization.

