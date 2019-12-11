Point of Care/POC Diagnostics Equipment Market Size, Growth, Trends and Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market was valued at about $9.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $11.35 billion at a rate of about 5.1% through 2022. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer is increasing steadily worldwide due to poor lifestyle choices and increasing obesity, thus driving the growth of POC devices and equipment market. The POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to slow down due to stringent regulatory policies, which increases the gestational period before the product enters market.

Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. Point-of-care diagnostics are segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, cardiac and cancer markers excluding blood glucose monitoring kits.

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into infectious disease testing kits, cardio metabolic monitoring kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, and others.

By Geography - The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market.

Trends In The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market

Over-the-Counter (OTC) testing is being termed as an important trend driving the growth of point of care diagnostics market. FDA has approved OTC test kits for cholesterol, fecal occult blood, pregnancy and HIV/HCV. This method would improve the access to testing and early detection of the disease.

Potential Opportunities In The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, increasing population and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Beckman Coulter.

