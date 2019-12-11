Launch of the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 - 12 December 2019

WHO: Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan

WHAT: Launch of the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2020

WHEN: 12 December 2019, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Juba Grand Hotel (Gudele Hall)

Mr. Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, and Hon. Hussein Mar Nyuot, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan, will launch the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020. The launch of the 2020 HRP will be followed by an interactive panel discussion on Reaching Vulnerable Communities, one of the key themes featured in the response plan. The panel will be composed of three women and three men from national authorities, donors, national and international non-governmental organizations, and the United Nations to reflect the perspectives of the broad range of humanitarian actors who operate in South Sudan.

Panel members:

Hon. Manase Lomole Waya, Chairperson of the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Hon. Chris Trott, UK Ambassador to South Sudan

Ms. Mary Boyoi, Executive Director and Founder of Voice of the Peace

Ms. Rosalind Crowther, Country Director of CARE International

Ms. Fiona Lithgow, South Sudan Logistics Cluster Coordinator

Hon. Yien Thiang Luoncy. South Sudan Humanitarian Coordination Unit Focal Point

A 15-minute moderated questions and answer session will follow the panel discussion. This will be an opportunity for media and audience members to address questions to all panel members.

For further details, please contact Belinda Gurd at gurd@un.org



