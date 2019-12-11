Drug-Eluting Balloon Market is Booming Rapidly by 2027 with Key Players Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Concept Medical

The global drug-eluting balloon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 1,870.60 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Drug-Eluting Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, End User and Geography. The global drug-eluting balloon market is expected to reach US$ 1,870.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 516.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to significant increase in vascular disease incidences, growing product innovations and rising geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the high cost of procedures and products and stringent regulations for approval during the forecast period.

Drug-eluting balloons are defined as the semi-compliant conventional angioplasty balloons that are covered with anti-proliferative drugs that are released in the walls of blood vessels during balloon inflation, majorly at nominal pressures. These balloons help to attenuate cellularity significantly and eliminates the need for repetitive vascularization.

The global drug-eluting balloon market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as coronary drug eluting balloons, peripheral drug eluting balloons and other product types. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals, cath labs & cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers

Major players operating in the drug-eluting balloon market, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits Limited, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and Innvolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. among others.

