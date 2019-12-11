Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Expected to Reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 - Allergan, Estée Lauder, Athena Cosmetics

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is expected to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018.

PUNE, INDIA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study of ‘Eyelashes Enhancing Agents to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, and Content Type.’ The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is anticipated to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

According to the American Optometric Association, blepharitis is an eyelid inflammation, which causes redness, irritation, and itching effects along with the formation of dandruff-like scales on the eyelashes. However, it can further lead to blurring of vision, missing or misdirected eyelashes, and inflammation of cornea. In these cases, treating eyelid directly may circumvent problems of topical drug delivery. The optimal vehicle provides prolonging residence time at the site of application and improving tissue penetration. Companies are developing topical products for the cosmetic treatment of eyelashes. For instance, Latisse, bimatoprost ophthalmic 0.03% solution, is an FDA approved drug to increase the length, thickness and darkness of eyelash in patients with hypotrichosis.

Increasing prevalence of blepharitis has been observed worldwide. For instance, nearly 15% of the urban female population in India is suffering from blepharitis. As per experts, blepharitis is seen in people of all ages, ethnicities, and gender, but it is more common in individuals older than the age of 50 years. According to the survey conducted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in 2014, in the US 37% to 47% of patients had a sign of blepharitis. It is the most common eye disorder throughout the world. Based on the estimation of Lemp et al. 86% of patients with dry eyes have concomitant blepharitis, more than 25 million Americans suffer from blepharitis. Thus, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases is likely to drive the growth of eyelash enhancing agents market during the forecast period.

Moreover, in September 2018, Maybelline has launched a new lash serum named Maybelline New York’s new Lash Sensational Boosting Serum which helps in nourishing and thickening of lashes in just four weeks. Thus, product launches, product approvals and product up gradation are expected to propel the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast years.

The leading companies operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market include Allergan, Estée Lauder, Athena Cosmetics, Inc., L’ORéAL PARIS, Skin Research Laboratories, Ame Pure., SkinGen International Inc, Grande Cosmetics LLC, Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd and Lashfactor London among others. The market has observed different organic and inorganic advancements during recent years in the eyelashes enhancing agents market. For instance, in August 2018, L’Oréal announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, the German beauty company which pioneered natural cosmetics with the brand Logona and other brands such as Sante. All the company’s brands are vegan and bio certified with a range of products using their own plant extracts and natural ingredients derived from organic farming.

