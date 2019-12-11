eXp Realty Selected As a Best Place to Work For Third Consecutive Year

Glassdoor’s 2020 Employees’ Choice Awards Recognize Company Culture & Values

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), was named as a best place to work for a third consecutive year in Glassdoor’s 2020 Employees’ Choice Awards among U.S. large businesses.



The award is based solely on anonymous employee feedback via Glassdoor, where employees rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. Currently on Glassdoor, eXp Realty has an overall rating of 4.4 out of five stars.

Additional highlights on eXp Realty’s Glassdoor profile include:

88 percent of employees would recommend eXp Realty to a friend

Employees rank culture and values 4.6 out of five stars

“We have amazing staff who make our company culture great and enable us to fulfill our vision of transforming real estate,” said eXp Realty Senior Vice President of People, Mike Vein. “Our staff are empowered to make meaningful decisions and drive change, and I’m humbled by their work to help our agents succeed. This award also commemorates eXp Realty’s tremendous growth over the last year, resulting in our placement in the large company category for the first time. I’m pleased to attribute our growth to our incredible eXp Realty family and their commitment to our core values and innovation.”

Methodology

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 23, 2018 and Oct. 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.

