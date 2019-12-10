Grand Opening of World’s First CBD Func-tail Lounge Ablis Experience

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Bendis, founder, and CEO of Ablis (http://www.AblisExperience.com) announced today that Ablis Experience CBD lounge will celebrate their grand opening on December 14, 2019, inside the Pine Street Marketplace, downtown Portland, OR.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16ab8de0-2c38-465f-a68b-8e6632719fa5

Portland is already known as America’s trend-setting city for all things cool. And now here comes the World’s first CBD Func-tail Lounge, Ablis Experience. You have heard of cocktails and mocktails… a func-tail is a drink made up of functional ingredients. Some of the House Favorites include “Heart Beet”, a blend of beet powder, hawthorn berry, and Ablis Cranberry Blood Orange CBD.

“I love having the opportunity to give diners a chance to taste the passion put into our func-tails, especially in a city that’s so health-conscious,” says Jim Bendis. He further adds by saying, “This idea of the func-tail has been a long time in the making. Our goal at Ablis Experience is to allow diners to taste the many flavors offered on our menu with ingredients that provide health benefits beyond normal nutrition.”

The team of Ablis Experience includes many talented and friendly people who take pride in serving guests which consistently includes training to maintain the level of customer experience that Bendis requires from the staff. Customer experience has been a staple in each venture Bendis has been involved with. “Words cannot convey how much of a positive impact Ablis has had at the Pine Street Market. Their staff is proactive, friendly and very knowledgeable about their fantastic products,” according to Jason Gwazdacz, property manager for Pine Street Market.

The new Func-tail lounge will celebrate their grand opening on December 14th from 11 am to 11 pm. There will be free samples as well as 50% off all Ablis topicals and tinctures. For more information regarding the lounge and the launch of Ablis Experience please visit www.AblisExperience.com . Ablis is 4.99% owned by publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (ticker symbol AQSP ).

Ablis Experience World's First CBD Func-tail Lounge



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.