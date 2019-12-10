AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for its 2020 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared to net income of $55,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $116,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.



During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.

The results of the second quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $580,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $635,000. The first six months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,242,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,358,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 3,960,000 $ 2,620,000 Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,169,000 ) $ (580,000 ) Net income from discontinued operations - $ 635,000 Net income $ (2,169,000 ) $ 55,000 (Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.08 ) Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted - $ 0.08 Income per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,129,000 8,095,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,129,000 8,146,000





Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 8,727,000 $ 6,858,000 Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,365,000 ) $ (1,242,000 ) Net income from discontinued operations - $ 1,358,000 Net income $ (2,365,000 ) $ 116,000 (Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.16 ) Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted - $ 0.17 Income per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,125,000 8,090,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,125,000 8,135,000

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

CONTACT:

James McMonagle

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 487-0904



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.