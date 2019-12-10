There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,964 in the last 365 days.

AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for its 2020 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared to net income of $55,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $116,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.

The results of the second quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $580,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $635,000. The first six months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,242,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,358,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.  

 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
    Three Months Ended October 31,
      2019       2018  
                 
Revenues   $ 3,960,000     $ 2,620,000  
                 
Net (loss) from continuing operations   $ (2,169,000 )   $ (580,000 )
                 
Net income from discontinued operations     -     $ 635,000  
                 
Net income   $ (2,169,000 )   $ 55,000  
                 
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.08 )
                 
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted     -     $ 0.08  
                 
Income per share – Basic and Diluted   $ (0.27 )   $ 0.00  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     8,129,000       8,095,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted     8,129,000       8,146,000  


    Six Months Ended October 31,
      2019       2018  
                 
Revenues   $   8,727,000      $   6,858,000   
                 
Net (loss) from continuing operations   $   (2,365,000 )   $   (1,242,000 )
                 
Net income from discontinued operations     -     $   1,358,000  
                 
Net income   $   (2,365,000 )   $   116,000  
                 
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted    $   (0.29  )   $   (0.16  )
                 
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted     -     $   0.17  
                 
Income per share – Basic and Diluted   $   (0.29 )   $   0.01  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic       8,125,000         8,090,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted       8,125,000         8,135,000  
                 

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

CONTACT:
James McMonagle
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(610) 487-0904

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.