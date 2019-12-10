Polyglass Contributes Roofing Materials to Rebuild in the Bahamas

Donation of self-adhered mod bit membranes will restore low-slope roofs

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global effort to rebuild communities in the Bahamas is underway after category 5 Hurricane Dorian damaged buildings and displaced thousands of people. Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is helping to restore hundreds of roofs and has donated self-adhered membranes to replace temporary blue tarp roofs.

A leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, Polyglass has contributed more than 5,000 rolls of Elastoflex SA V self-adhered modified bitumen membranes and nearly 400 pails of WB 3000 primers. With watertight roofs in place, electrical repairs on the buildings can begin. The donated roofing materials will restore about 330 roofs.

“Giving back to our community is a significant and important part of the Polyglass culture, and we are glad that we could be a part of this life-changing work,” says Director of Strategic Marketing Scott Lelling. “We hope that our contribution helps to get folks in the Bahamas back into their homes.”

Polyglass joined forces with several disaster relief organizations to strategically move products in the right amounts, at the right time and to the people who needed the most help.

“We can confidently say that the Bahamas has moved further ahead in their recovery efforts with the donation of roofing materials from Polyglass,” says Michael Rettig of LIFT Non-Profit Disaster Logistics. “It was great to work with a diverse group of non-profits, including customary transportation providers, yachts and landing crafts to coordinate and deliver the donations to some of the most difficult to reach areas in the Bahamas.”

###

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Attachments

Angeline Isen POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc. 9542331176 aisen@polyglass.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.