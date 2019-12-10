iBio Introduces FastGlycaneering Development Service™ to Power Recombinant Protein Production

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) today unveiled the FastGlycaneering Development Service™, which includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Biopharmaceutical innovators and biosimilar producers will now be able to take advantage of low-cost afucosylation controls, oligomannose modification capabilities, and more custom glycosylation techniques using iBio’s plant-based manufacturing platform in order to rapidly develop high-quality biobetters, novel antibody therapeutics, and biosimilars.

“Combining the potency delivered by advanced glycan engineering technologies with the speed of iBio’s FastPharming Manufacturing System™ creates a more efficient and effective alternative to producing biopharmaceuticals in CHO or other mammalian cell-based systems,” said Tom Isett, a member of iBio’s Board of Directors. “Our Vice President of Protein Expression Sciences, Dr. Sylvain Marcel, has unlocked the full potential of iBio’s N. benthamiana expression system with these innovations.”

Robert B. Kay, iBio’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our platform, which has already been proven in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies, growth factors, fusion proteins, virus-like particles, and other biologics, has taken yet another step forward. We’re pleased to be presenting more data on our new FastGlycaneering Services at this week’s Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference in San Diego, CA, in a talk entitled Empowering Therapeutic Development with Customized N-Glycosylation Solutions .”

About iBio

iBio, Inc., is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System™ combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver gram quantities of high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services via its 130,000 square foot facility in Bryan, Texas. iBio CDMO also enables innovators to use the FastPharming System for insourced manufacturing via its Factory Solutions “design-and-build” services. iBio’s FastGlycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing its own proprietary products which include its lead asset, IBIO-100, for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE RELATED TO IBIO, INC. MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. SUCH STATEMENTS INVOLVE A NUMBER OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES SUCH AS COMPETITIVE FACTORS, TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, MARKET DEMAND, AND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO OBTAIN NEW CONTRACTS AND ACCURATELY ESTIMATE NET REVENUES DUE TO VARIABILITY IN SIZE, SCOPE, AND DURATION OF PROJECTS. FURTHER INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL RISK FACTORS THAT COULD AFFECT THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL RESULTS CAN BE FOUND IN THE COMPANY'S REPORTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(646) 274-3580

skilmer@ibioinc.com



