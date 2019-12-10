AppTech Files Form 10 SEC Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX), a fintech company, announced today the initial public filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration of securities with the SEC provides investors detailed information, including an overview of business strategies and audited financial statements.



Once the Form 10 becomes effective 60 days from the filing date, AppTech will be a fully reporting company with the SEC, subject to quarterly, annual and other reporting requirements. The company intends to utilize an increased market presence and potential support of institutional investors to aid the company’s growth and acquisition strategy. It is the company’s intent to uplist to a major stock exchange upon meeting certain financial and regulatory requirements.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

