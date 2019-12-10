OrgHarvest, Inc. Will Issue a Corrected and Restated Press Release

OrgHarvest Determined a Clarifying Release is Needed to Ensure the Integrity of a Previous Announcement Concerning the Sale of ORGH’s Controlling Interest

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- OrgHarvest, Inc. , “OrgHarvest” or the “Company” ( OTCMKTS: ORGH ), the first U.S.-based cannabis cultivation company to achieve a Regulation A+ qualification, announced today, that at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the Company released a PR that management believes requires clarification to prevent being read in error and/or misinterpreted.



The Corrected and Clarifying Release is entitled: First Seed Farms, Inc. To Purchase Controlling Interest in OrgHarvest

First Seed Farms, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seed International, Inc.



First Seed Farms is focused on hemp seed genetics, farm and ranch partnerships, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, private label and proprietary branding and distribution of hemp products and services.



First Seed Farms, Inc. and First Seed International, Inc. hold significant controlling interest in Zona Energy, Inc.



Controlling interest of OrgHarvest is being sold to First Seed Farms, Inc. and First Seed International, Inc. (collectively, “First Seed”), NOT to Zona Energy, Inc.



to Zona Energy, Inc. The acquisition of OrgHarvest is being made in an all stock deal whereby First Seed is using its holdings in Zona Energy, Inc. to purchase the controlling interest of OrgHarvest from OrgHarvest controlling shareholders.



The ultimate value of the transaction and relationship for OrgHarvest will be with First Seed, NOT Zona Energy, Inc., per se.



Zona Energy, Inc., per se. With the close of this transaction, the Company will have completed the sale of all the shares available in its Reg A+ offering.

Mr. Frank Celecia, CEO of OrgHarvest, stated, “Given the sensitive nature of our industry, marketplace, trading exchange and now current relationship with First Seed, it is important that our communications with the public are accurate and responsible. Please read the correction and clarifying press release noting, that our goal is to further transparency and shareholder confidence.”

To learn more about OrgHarvest’s offering, please visit:



Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/

OrgHarvest video: https://youtu.be/O6tBHMfjBEs

3D greenhouse: https://youtu.be/KjHaueQ5Ufc

JOBS Act (Title IV) Regulation A+ Offering: https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest



About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest’s competitive advantages include risk diversification through the approach of growing cannabis using a high-tech, custom-made, Dutch glasshouse manufactured in the Netherlands, which offers a unique combination of advantages unmatched by OrgHarvest’s competitors. Compared to other cannabis operations, the Company differentiates itself by offering a facility that can provide better quality flowers, pest-free growing conditions, and a stronger focus on developing strains and new products using exclusive patented technology.

Company Contact:

OrgHarvest, Inc.

Incline Village, NV

info@orgharvest.us

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.