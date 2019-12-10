Electronic Warfare Market To Reach USD 37.26 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Electronic Warfare Market Size – USD 25.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.58%, Electronic Warfare Industry Trends – Rising tensions transnationally, as well as the regional instability, are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing transnational and regional instability is a major driving factor for the growth of the Electronic Warfare market. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market in developing countries, as those countries prefer the traditional means of Electronic Weapons.

However, the reliance of developing nations on the traditional means of warfare will be the factor restraining the growth of the industry.

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 25.813 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2026. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare usually employs radio waves or laser light to confuse or disable the enemy’s electronics. It can involve listening to or collecting the enemy’s radio signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver non-kinetic and digital effects, while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms.

Increasing transnational and regional instability is the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the increasing focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, which will spur the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecast period. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing, which is the primary factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. The U.S. is at the stage of expanding its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.

The increasing rate of electronic, cyber, and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in warfighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of warfighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellites. Trends like these will help drive the market further over the forecast period.

The growing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nations, globally, are en route to modernizing defense programs and increasing the procurement of advance electronic warfare systems, which will further help market growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing miniaturization of electronic components and the increasing efficiency of the cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will get better and the performance of the sensors will also improve.

Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies that can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers that had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.

Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.

The advanced EW systems being used for military applications, which can effectively disrupt and paralyze the operations of the enemy, are however, likely to see a greater reliance on non-standard protocols, non-standard modulation schemes, and proprietary waveforms.

Aerial Platform is predicted to be the second-largest segment in the market, with a global market share of over 30% in 2026. Increasing investments being carried out in the segment by the leading market players will be the main factor driving the growth of the segment.

Electronic warfare segment is projected to grow the fastest over the forecast period due to the increasing procurement of equipment in military ships and aircraft.

Key participants include Honeywell International (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Bosch (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Kvh Industries (U.S.), Moog, Inc.(U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductors (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Xsens (Netherlands), Sensonor AS (Norway), and VectorNav Technologies (U.S.).

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:

Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Support Signal Intelligence Electronic Intelligence Communication Intelligence Others

Electronic Attack Active Passive

Electronic Protective Anti-Active Anti-Passive



Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerial Fighter Jets Transport aircraft Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Land Vehicle Mounted Soldiers Base Stations

Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Space

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Warfare Equipment Jammers Radar Jammers Electronic Jammers Barrage Jammers Sweep jammers Spot Jammers Pulse Jammers Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers Corner Reflector Communication Jammers Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers Self-Protective EW suite Countermeasure dispensing system Decoys Towed Decoys Active Decoys Drone Decoys Flare Dispenser Chaff Dispenser Directed Energy Weapons Direction Finders Directional Infrared Countermeasure Anti-Radiation missile Antennas IR Missile Warning System Identification Friend or Foe Laser Warning System Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material Radar warning receiver Counter UAV Interference mitigation system Electromagnetic pulse weapons

Electronic warfare operational support Software Training & Simulation



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

