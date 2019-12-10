Hempure Announces Stocking Stuffer Giveaway

Hempure CBD has launched a stocking stuffer giveaway featuring products from 10+ brands worth over $300.

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas shopping. You either love it or you hate it, but you can’t get around it. If you’re the kind of person that never knows what to get, or just procrastinated too much this year, Hempure has you covered.

The Ashland-based CBD brand has launched a Stocking Stuffer giveaway that promises to include gifts for every kind of person. The wide variety of brands included indicate that there really is something for everyone available.

Participating brands include WAMA Underwear, Mila & Such, My Alchemy Skincare, Outlaw Soaps, Alpine Start Foods, Homemade Betty, Trendhim, Celestial Silk, TEEF!, Jewels for Hope and of course, Hempure CBD. Only one way for participants to discover what’s up for grabs – by winning it all!

Participants can also increase their chances of winning by sharing their entry to social media and getting friends and colleagues to participate too.

‘Tis the season to win – and win big. The last day to participate is December 15th. Enter the Hempure Stocking Stuffer Giveaway now at http://bit.ly/HempureStockingStufferGiveaway



