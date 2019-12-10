Big Year for Small and Independent Beer in 2019

The Brewers Association looks back at the biggest moments in U.S. craft beer

Boulder, Colo., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2019 comes to a close, the Brewers Association (BA)—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers— takes a retrospective look at the contributions and major milestones of the country's craft brewing community during the past year. Continued growth, record brewery count, and craft beers' museum debut are a few of the highlights from a memorable year for the industry.



“Small and independent breweries continue to be essential contributors to communities across the country, finding new ways to innovate and thrive amid evolving consumer preference and a competitive and maturing beverage market,” said Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association. “It’s been an exciting year for both brewers and beer lovers alike and we look forward to celebrating new beerworthy moments in 2020.”





Of note in 2019:



Craft brewing production grew in 2019, but as with 2018, the continued increase in breweries meant that the market also grew more competitive, particularly in widely distributed channels. The BA 2019 midyear survey measured 4% production growth year-over-year for small and independent brewers, slightly down from 5% in 2018. IRI Group scan data numbers through mid-November showed 2% growth for BA-defined craft brewers, similar to 2018 during the same period, and given reports in the second half of the year, 4% overall growth again seems likely for the year. Small Beer’s Big Impact: Brewery growth has driven tremendous job growth as well. The BA’s Economic Impact Report, a biennial analysis featuring economic data of craft brewing for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, showed that craft brewers contributed $79.1 million to the U.S. economy in 2018, a 4% increase from 2017. Craft brewers were responsible for more than 550,000 full-time equivalent jobs, an 11% increase from 2017, with 150,000 of those jobs directly at breweries and brewpubs.

For the Love of Craft, a documentary short produced by the Brewers Association, Studio C3, and Charlie Papazian, had its debut showing in Denver. The film, which features several luminaries of the craft beer community, has been screened more than 100 times in eight countries and was accepted into the Denver Film and Napa Valley Film Festivals. Crafting Community: To promote a more inclusive and diverse craft beer community, the Brewers Association awarded its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants to six events across the country. Applications for the second year of the grant program are being accepted through Dec. 31, 2019.

A complete 2019 industry analysis will be presented during the annual Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America® held in San Antonio, Texas from April 19 – 22, 2020. Conference registration is currently open to brewing industry personnel and media with early bird pricing available through February 6.





