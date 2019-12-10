AMD Radeon™ Professional GPUs Offer Breakthrough Graphics Performance for Apple Mac Pro

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its powerful new AMD Radeon™ Pro W5700X GPU is a configuration option in the latest Apple Mac Pro , adding to the previously released ultra-high performance AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II and AMD Radeon™ Pro 580X GPUs. The AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU is designed to help Mac Pro users cut through all types of professional visual content creation workloads with ease.



Built on advanced AMD RDNA architecture optimized for performance, scalability and power efficiency, AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs provide workstation-class performance for rendering, 8K video playback, video editing and effects, and computationally intensive tasks.

“The new Apple Mac Pro provides professionals with leadership levels of performance and memory bandwidth to power high-end creative applications,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “With multiple advanced AMD Radeon Pro GPUs to choose from, customers can select the best Mac Pro configuration to tackle the heaviest of workloads, unleash creativity and increase productivity.”

Enabled by industry-leading 7nm process technology, high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA architecture, AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs provide cutting-edge performance creative professionals can rely on for all types of computationally demanding projects. Key capabilities and features include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of theoretical single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

– Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of theoretical single-precision (FP32) floating point performance. AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture enables AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs to deliver exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency.

– AMD RDNA architecture enables AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs to deliver exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency. Advanced GDDR6 Memory – Up to 32GB of advanced GDDR6 memory with up to 448 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

