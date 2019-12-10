World Grapes Market Trends, Insights & Opportunities, 2007-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Grapes - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grape market revenue amounted to $136.6B in 2018, going up by 3.7% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.2% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 10% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the global grape market attained its maximum level in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the near future.



Consumption By Country



China (14M tonnes) remains the largest grape consuming country worldwide, accounting for 19% of total consumption. Moreover, grape consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest consumer, the U.S. (6.9M tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Italy (6.7M tonnes), with a 8.9% share.



In China, grape consumption increased at an average annual rate of +7.1% over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: the U.S. (+0.4% per year) and Italy (-0.3% per year).



In value terms, China ($21.3B), the U.S. ($15.1B) and France ($13.9B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, with a combined 37% share of the global market.



China recorded the highest growth rate of the grape market, in terms of the main consuming countries over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



The countries with the highest levels of grape per capita consumption in 2018 were Italy (113 kg per person), Spain (113 kg per person) and France (92 kg per person).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of grape per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Market Forecast 2019-2025



Driven by increasing demand for grape worldwide, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to retain its current trend pattern, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +1.3% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 83M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the global grape production totaled 76M tonnes, picking up by 1.9% against the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of 7.7% year-to-year. Global grape production peaked at 76M tonnes in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. The general positive trend in terms of grape output was largely conditioned by a mild increase of the harvested area and a modest expansion in yield figures.



In value terms, grape production stood at $136.6B in 2018 estimated in export prices.



Production By Country



The countries with the highest volumes of grape production in 2018 were China (14M tonnes), Italy (7.1M tonnes) and the U.S. (6.7M tonnes), with a combined 37% share of the global output.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of grape production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Harvested Area 2007-2018



Global grape harvested area totaled 6.9M ha in 2018, flattening at the previous year. In general, grape harvested area, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of 1.8% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the harvested area dedicated to grape production attained its maximum at 7.2M ha in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, harvested area failed to regain its momentum.

Yield 2007-2018



In 2018, the global average grape yield amounted to 11 tonne per ha, going up by 1.8% against the previous year. The yield figure increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of 5.9% year-to-year. The global grape yield peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 4.6M tonnes of grapes were exported worldwide; jumping by 2.9% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 5.9% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, grape exports amounted to $8.2B in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.5% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed over the period under review. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when Exports increased by 14% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



Exports by Country



In 2018, Chile (727K tonnes), followed by Italy (462K tonnes), the U.S. (420K tonnes), Peru (343K tonnes), South Africa (324K tonnes) and the Netherlands (289K tonnes) were the largest exporters of grapes, together making up 56% of total exports. The following exporters - China, Hong Kong SAR (201K tonnes), China (190K tonnes), Afghanistan (176K tonnes), India (172K tonnes), Turkey (166K tonnes) and Spain (161K tonnes) - each recorded a 23% share of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Afghanistan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest grape markets worldwide were Chile ($1.2B), the U.S. ($925M) and Peru ($820M), together accounting for 36% of global exports.



Among the main exporting countries, Peru recorded the highest growth rate of exports, over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average grape export price amounted to $1,806 per tonne, rising by 2.8% against the previous year. Overall, the grape export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of 7.8% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $1,915 per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, export prices remained at a lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($2,706 per tonne), while Afghanistan ($595 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, the number of grapes imported worldwide totaled 4.5M tonnes, picking up by 3.4% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when Imports increased by 12% y-o-y. Global imports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, grape imports totaled $8.5B in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.2% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 13% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global grape imports attained their peak figure in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Imports by Country



In 2018, the U.S. (587K tonnes), China (393K tonnes), the Netherlands (386K tonnes), Germany (315K tonnes), Russia (296K tonnes), the UK (273K tonnes), China, Hong Kong SAR (238K tonnes), Canada (185K tonnes), Thailand (176K tonnes), France (118K tonnes), Poland (115K tonnes) and Mexico (97K tonnes) were the largest importers of grapes in the world, creating 71% of total import.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the U.S. ($1B), Germany ($750M) and China ($743M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2018, with a combined 30% share of global imports.



China experienced the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, among the main importing countries over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average grape import price stood at $1,905 per tonne in 2018, flattening at the previous year. Over the period under review, the grape import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2012 when the average import price increased by 11% year-to-year. In that year, the average import prices for grapes attained their peak level of $1,999 per tonne. From 2013 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average import prices for grapes remained at a lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was the UK ($2,535 per tonne), while Russia ($1,094 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Thailand, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

