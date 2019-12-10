NobleCon Investor Conference: Country Star Eric Paslay Joins Type 1 Diabetes Panel Presentation Entitled “A Functional Cure Could Be Imminent”

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announced today that country star Eric Paslay (with hits like “Friday Night”) will join leading experts to offer a patient perspective on the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) panel “A Functional Cure Could Be Imminent,” at Noble’s sixteenth annual small & microcap investor conference ( NobleCon16 ) to be held February 16-18, 2020, at the new flagship Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, located 10 minutes west of Fort Lauderdale International Airport.



Panelists include Dr. Camillo Ricordi, director of the Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami School of Medicine and the world’s leading authority on insulin-producing islet cell transplantation (according to Expertscape), Dr. Matthias von Herrath, M.D., founder of the Type 1 Diabetes Center at La Jolla Institute for Immunology, who is also ranked number one in the world by Expertscape for his expertise in the T1D disease (Dr. von Herrath is also VP and SMO at Novo Nordisk, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world), Dr. Bastiano Sanna, president and COO of Semma Therapeutics (the company was recently acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for $950 million), and Dr. Steven Perrin, CEO and co-founder of Anelixis Therapeutics.

The make-up of the panel has its roots at NobleCon with the chance meeting of Drs. Ricordi and Perrin two years ago. At the conference, as a member of Noble’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Ricordi reviewed many life sciences companies to help Noble assess the investment potential; one of those companies was Anelixis Therapeutics. Dr. Ricordi’s islet cell transplantation procedure is recognized as the world’s most viable and effective option; however, the human body often rejects the new cells. Anelixis is currently in advanced stages of FDA efficacy and toxicity trials for an antibody that may avoid islet-cell rejection. The two have been working together since that meeting on what they believe may result in a cure for T1D. Dr. von Matthias will weigh-in on the feasibility and implementation of these developments, while Dr. Sanna will discuss his company’s breakthrough stem cell technology designed to offer a commercial supply of islet cells.

Eric Paslay came to the attention of the organizers of NobleCon through a feature on the artist in People Magazine. Paslay, who was diagnosed with T1D when he was 10, earlier this year interviewed several type 1 diabetics around the country on his podcast series about living with chronic disease. According to the article he has made it his mission to raise awareness of the disease. “When they told me what they were doing and who was on the panel, I knew I had to be there. History may be made in that room and I feel privileged to be part of it,” said the two-time Grammy nominee.



The panel presentation will be held at 8:00am on February 18, 2020 (the second day of the NobleCon16), and it will be open to all attendees. Noble will soon be announcing several more panels covering the natural resources, precious metals exploration, media and transportation sectors as well as a cannabis panel.

