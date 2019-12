Zoom Telephonics Achieves CableLabs Certification for DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem with 2.5 Gbps LAN Port

/EIN News/ -- Motorola MB8611 Allows Actual Internet Speeds Over 1 Gbps With Some WiFi 6 Routers



Boston, MA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today reported that its Motorola Model MB8611 has recently earned CableLabs certification. This DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem features a 2.5 Gbps LAN port, ideal for new cable services with speeds over 1 Gbps and for use with routers and computers that have a 2.5 Gbps WAN port. This is a “future proof” modem that also works well for slower DOCSIS 3.0 cable services and for slower routers, computers, and other devices.

Motorola Model MB8611 samples are expected to be available for cable service provider testing in January 2020, and to be in mass production as soon as March 2020. Sales through retailers will begin after completion of tests by Comcast and others, and those sales are expected to begin in March 2020.

Management Commentary

Frank Manning, Zoom’s CEO, commented on the successful completion of Motorola MB8611 Cablelabs certification. “This product has excellent potential for sales through retailers and service providers. Cable Internet services over 1 Gbps are coming soon, and this is the ideal cable modem for those services and for slower services. It works for all consumer routers, but it really shines for WiFi 6 routers and computers that include a 2.5 Gbps WAN port. Our Motorola MB8600 and some other DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems have used Port Aggregation to support cable Internet speeds over 1 Gbps; but a 2.5 Gbps port is a much better solution that is already supported by some WiFi 6 routers and computers, and that over time will be supported by many more.”

Joe Wytanis, Zoom’s President, added: “The Motorola MB8611 is part of a wave of new DOCSIS 3.1 products we’re bringing to the market. This product should make an important contribution to our revenues in 2020 and beyond.”

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, local area network products including routers and MoCA Adapters, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Zoom’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks including possible production and cable service provider certification delays and other risks set forth in Zoom’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zoom cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Zoom expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Zoom’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

