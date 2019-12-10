Sauce Labs Announces Next Wave of Speakers for SauceCon 2020; Confirms Additional Keynote

Leading industry experts join speaker lineup at premier annual user conference for continuous testing

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the next wave of confirmed speakers for SauceCon 2020 , with experts from Walmart Labs, SAP, Mozilla, Cabify, and Magenic joining an already robust roster of industry presenters. The latest additions to the speaker lineup include a keynote address from Aanan Contractor, vice president of customer experience engineering at Walmart Labs. Named a 2018 Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Contractor brings vast technical expertise in the retail and financial spaces, having driven cultural and technology transformation for some of the world’s most well-known brands, including American Express, Paypal, and now Walmart. She joins Aled Miles, recently appointed CEO of Sauce Labs, and Diego Lo Giudice, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, as keynote speakers.



Other newly confirmed presenters at SauceCon 2020 include:



David Burns, engineering manager, Mozilla

Helene Doumenc, QA engineering manager, and Jonathan Chacón, senior accessible software engineer, Cabify

Paul Grizzaffi, principal automation architect, Magenic

Claude Jones, senior director, software engineering, Walmart Labs

Sarah Mueller, developer, and Damian Lion Maring, associate development architect, SAP SE

Following record attendance in 2019, SauceCon returns to Austin, Texas from April 28-29, 2020 with a full slate of sessions spanning the most relevant challenges facing today’s automated testing practitioners, as well as an additional day of optional hands-on training and workshops on April 27. Whether they’re beginners just getting started with automated testing, experienced testers looking to scale testing across their organization, or automation experts seeking tips and tricks for optimization in the mobile era, practitioners will find a wide range of content that aligns with where they are on their continuous testing journeys.

“The speaker lineup for SauceCon 2020 is shaping up to be the strongest yet,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “We’re especially excited to welcome Aanan as a keynote presenter. Pairing her hands-on experience driving change and delivering quality for one of the largest retail brands in the world with Diego’s extensive industry research and expert guidance creates a rich combination of actionable content for today’s modern testers.”

Additional confirmed speakers for SauceCon 2020 include:

Richard Bradshaw, Head of the Ministry of Testing

Jenny Bramble, Software Test Engineer, WillowTree

Angie Jones, Senior Developer Advocate, Applitools

Alan Richardson, Agile Coach & Consultant, EvilTester.com

Hilary Weaver-Robb, Software Quality Assurance Architect, Quicken Loans

Now entering its fourth year, SauceCon brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical learnings and live coding examples they can put into practice immediately in their own organizations. More than 600 automated testing leaders, experts, and practitioners are expected to attend in 2020 to share best practices and network with industry peers.

For more information or to register to attend, visit the SauceCon 2020 website.

