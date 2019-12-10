Idaho Milk Products Announces Employee Promotions

Idaho Milk Products congratulates the following employees on their recent promotions within the company.

JEROME, IDAHO, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almin Avdic and Sam Macias were recently promoted to Quality Assurance (QA)/Lab Supervisors. Almin started with Idaho Milk Products in 2010 as a Packager. He was promoted to Lab Technician in 2011 and again in 2013 to Quality Assurance Technician. In 2015 he moved into the Quality Assurance Lead position, then took on the role of Effluent and Emissions Coordinator in 2017 and before his most recent promotion, he had been the Quality Assurance Program Coordinator. Sam started at Idaho Milk Products in 2013 as a Lab Supervisor. Prior to joining Idaho Milk Products, he was the Laboratory Trainer at Jerome Cheese for seven years. The QA/Lab Supervisors will oversee the entire function of the lab and manage both Quality and Lab related results.Dean Almog has been promoted to Lab Program Coordinator. Dean joined Idaho Milk Products April 2019. Prior to working at Idaho Milk Products, he was a Stud Manager Intern with UC Davis Horse Barn, followed by a QC Analyst with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Sciences. The Lab Program Coordinator is a new position at Idaho Milk Products and was created to assist in the day to day operations of the lab. This position will also be responsible for calibrating and maintaining the lab equipment, documentation, and ensuring lab proficiencies are complete and covering vacations.“Congratulations to Sam, Almin and Dean on their new roles in the Quality Assurance Department,” said Brook Leguineche, Director of Quality Assurance. “Their experience, leadership skills and dedication have been instrumental in the development of our team at Idaho Milk Products. The quality supervisors will be responsible for developing the vision and skills needed for our department. The Lab Program Coordinator will be essential to our day to day operations. I look forward to their continued success in their new roles.”Chris Parker was promoted to Director of Engineering and Maintenance. Chris started with Idaho Milk Products in February of 2019.“Chris stepped into a leadership role from day one and has been a great addition to the team,” commented Dave Anderson, Vice President of Operations. “He has worked tirelessly on providing the leadership, input, planning, direction and drive for his team to successfully complete the projects assigned to his department and is a significant benefit to all of us in the organization.”Trevor Merrill was promoted to Logistics Supervisor. Trevor started with Idaho Milk Products in 2018 as a night Lead Driver during. Prior to joining Idaho Milk Products, Trevor was a milk driver for LTI and Taylor trucking for 6 years.Alberto Llamas Pineda and Jesus Gomez were also promoted to Lead Drivers. Alberto joined Idaho Milk Products in March 2019. Prior to working at Idaho Milk Products, he was a driver for Glanbia for over 10 years. Jesus join Idaho Milk Products in December 2018 as a driver. Prior to working at Idaho Milk Products, he worked at Glanbia as a driver for nearly one year and before that, he was employed at Magic Valley Quality Milk as a driver.“Our logistics team has seen some great internal promotions over the past month,” said Gary Halverson, Logistics Manager. “All three of these individuals bring with them years of milk hauling experience, a great operational awareness, a focus on customer service, and a strong drive towards teamwork.”Idaho Milk Products proudly supports personal, professional, educational, technical and above all, leadership development to help employees realize their potential and be part of a world-class team.###About Idaho Milk ProductsIdaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.



