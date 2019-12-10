Admera Health Announces Appointment of Omar Karame as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admera Health, a molecular diagnostics company, welcomes Omar Karame as Chief Financial Officer to the company. Mr. Karame brings to Admera Health more than 20 years of finance and capital markets experience. Prior to joining Admera Health, Mr. Karame was CFO of an energy technology company in addition to heading M&A activities for several different businesses, including a Fortune 500, NYSE listed contractor, an NYSE listed healthcare company and a $1.4 billion industrial holding company. In addition, Mr. Karame spent several years in private equity, venture capital, and investment banking working on notable healthcare transactions such as the IPO of DaVita (formerly, Total Renal Care Holdings), the merger of National Medical Enterprises and American Medical Holdings in the creation of Tenet Healthcare, and the divestiture and spin-offs of Priority Hospital Groups and Transitional Hospitals Corporation from NYSE listed Community Psychiatric Centers. Mr. Karame received his MBA from the Wharton Business School and Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College.



“Admera Health is a leader in championing pharmacogenomics as a standard of quality patient care,” stated Guanghui Hu, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Admera Health. Hu, continued, “adding someone of Omar’s pedigree to our management team will help ensure that we have the resources to continue this mission. His addition will also allow Admera to expand and pursue other interests within the precision medicine space.”

Admera Health offers one of the most comprehensive pharmacogenomics tests in the industry through its PGxOne™ test, which interrogates over 50 genes with coverage of over 200 genetic variants applicable in greater than 20 therapeutic areas. Within oncology, Admera Health offers a suite of tests that spans the continuum of patient care, including both solid tumor profiling (OncoGxOne™) and a liquid biopsy test (LiquidGx™) to guide the selection of targeted therapies and supportive care. With its partnership with Health in Code, Admera offers comprehensive inherited cardiovascular genetic testing. Recently, in conjunction with its partner Quadrant Biosciences, the Clarifi ASD epigenetic test was launched to help aid in the diagnosis of autism in children.

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing, digital health, and providing research services. Research and development efforts are dedicated to developing cutting-edge diagnostics that span the continuum of care. Utilizing next-generation technology platforms and advanced bioinformatics, Admera Health seeks to redefine disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management through its innovative, personalized solutions. It is the company’s mission to deliver transformative, valuable solutions to patients, physicians, and clinical researchers. Admera is committed to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.

Admera Health Contact:

Brady Millican,

Chief Business Officer

908-222-0533

brady.millican@admerahealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.