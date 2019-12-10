OPEN MINDS Announces Seminar On Diversification & New Service Line Development At The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the details of the upcoming pre-institute executive seminar: How To Develop A New Service Line: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Building A Diversification Strategy & Conducting A Feasibility Analysis. This seminar will be led by Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, Ed.M., Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS and will take place on June 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM during The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. The institute will take place at the Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 1-4, 2020 and is designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

In the current environment of changing consumer expectations and new financial models, one essential skill that all executives serving consumers with complex needs must master is the ability to evaluate and modify current services – and to develop new services to meet the challenges and opportunities in the market. This timely seminar will focus on how to analyze current service lines and determine strategic options for diversification, a structured approach for selecting new services and ensuring these services are financially sustainable, a target costing model for launching new services, and a structured service line feasibility analysis and development process.

Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M. has more than 30 years of experience in the health and human service field. During his tenure as a senior associate with OPEN MINDS since 1998, he has served as lead of dozens of client initiatives, served as editor of OPEN MINDS publications, and is the author of many groundbreaking articles and presentations. Since joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Naughton-Travers has developed business solutions for professional and provider organizations, state and county government, technology companies, and venture capital firms. For the past decade, over half his consulting practice has focused on aiding organizations in technology selection and implementation, including all aspects of strategic technology planning, functional specifications development, request for proposal development, vendor selection, and contracting.

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute has access to this seminar. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about registration options at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

